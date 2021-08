This week, the PGA Tour presents the fantasy golf community with the 2021 Wyndham Championship. Believe it or not, the Wyndham Championship is the last regular season event on the PGA Tour schedule in the race for the FedEx Cup! That means golfers in this week’s field that are not yet qualified for the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs will be fighting to earn enough points to gain a spot in the playoffs that begin next week.