This is Where the Show “Outer Banks” is Really Filmed

After premiering on Netflix in 2020, it didn’t take long for Outer Banks to become one of the platform’s most popular shows of the year. The series follows a group of teenagers who live in the Outer Banks. After one of the character’s fathers is killed while trying to find a legendary hidden treasure, the teens take it upon themselves to start a search of their own. The show has all of the elements of good TV, it’s dramatic, suspenseful, and has just the right amount of humor. The show has also brought attention to the Outer Banks, and there are lots of people who want to visit the area since learning about it on the show. The only problem, however, is that Outer Banks isn’t actually filmed there. Keep reading to learn more about where Outer Banks is filmed.