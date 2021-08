Stripling (4-6) picked up the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out one. While he blanked Kansas City through four innings, Stripling started to give up some loud contact in the fifth and got the hook after 76 pitches (47 strikes) when Salvador Perez took him deep for a solo shot in the sixth. It was the right-hander's first win since June 27, but over his last 12 outings he sports a solid 3.73 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB through 60.1 innings.