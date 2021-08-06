Colin Cowherd determines which active NFL stars have Hall of Fame résumés

Colin Cowherd: “I don’t know if you know this but I am BELOVED in Los Angeles --- Not anymore... I went out to dinner with my wife and Lakers fans all over the place we’re like ‘YEAH COLIN! WE’RE WINNING ANOTHER TITLE!’ Because of Carmelo Anthony? Malik Monk? Dwight Howard? Trevor Ariza? All of these players the Lakers added, are any of them great? No. Are any of them in their prime? No. The entire Lakers roster has one player who is great and in his prime – Anthony Davis. Carmelo Anthony is 37, Ariza 36, Howard 35, Wayne Ellington 33. Russell Westbrook wasn’t even an All-Star in the East last year and wasn'v even the best guard on his team. You’re excited about Kendrick Nunn?? Arguably the two smartest executives in the NBA, Bob Meyers and Pat Riley, both bailed on Kendrick Nunn. Malik Monk? He has one career start. Charlotte needs shooters and they got rid of him. I can see the June headlines: ‘MALIK MONK LEADS THE LAKERS TO A TITLE.’ This is just an old roster and a desperate team. Los Angeles, shake yourself, what are you doing??” (Full Audio Above)