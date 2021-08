Qualcomm announced its Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders a couple of weeks back, the first device it has made especially for its newly created Snapdragon Insiders enthusiasts club. The US chip maker has partnered with Asus for this high-end niche product and for anyone that is keen, the device is now up for pre-order on the Asus website. Unfortunately, it is only available in select markets at this stage, although Qualcomm says it will expand availability in the coming weeks.