OKLEE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A murder suspect wanted in connection to the gruesome death of his wife is now under arrest after he was on the run for weeks. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office also says at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were alerted to movement in front of a trail camera that was set up in a wooded area off of County Road 1, which is not far from Reinbold’s parent’s property. This area was searched by law enforcement in the days following his disappearance.