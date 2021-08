As we get closer and closer to the final quarter of 2021 we know that we're going to be in for a slew of new product launches. The arrival of the iPhone 13 lineup is obviously the most hotly anticipated, but we're also expecting new iPads, Macs, and even AirPods to arrive, too. And then there's Apple Watch Series 7. And I think it's the last one that most of us should be most excited by.