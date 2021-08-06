A Look At The Boston Bruins’ Future Prospects

After 15 years in the NHL, David Krejci is returning to his home country of the Czech Republic. The 35-year-old had the following to say about his decision to go home. “Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I. At this point in my career and life, I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family, who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams,” Krejci said in a statement Friday. “I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up.”