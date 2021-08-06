A Look At The Boston Bruins’ Future Prospects
After a flurry of free agent signings and the loss of David Krejci, many Bruins fans most likely have not had their minds on Boston’s prospect pool. But, with Boston’s development wrapping up, now may be the time to remember. With much of the current Bruins core growing older, some of these prospects may just enter the NHL soon. While not necessarily exciting, these prospect camps do help give a glimpse at upcoming future talent.thegamehaus.com
