A Look At The Boston Bruins’ Future Prospects

By RJ Oakley
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 6 days ago
After a flurry of free agent signings and the loss of David Krejci, many Bruins fans most likely have not had their minds on Boston’s prospect pool. But, with Boston’s development wrapping up, now may be the time to remember. With much of the current Bruins core growing older, some of these prospects may just enter the NHL soon. While not necessarily exciting, these prospect camps do help give a glimpse at upcoming future talent.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

