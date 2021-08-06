Enthusiastic reopening of the Menifee History Museum

A small but enthusiastic crowd gathered for the long-awaited reopening of the Menifee History Museum Sunday, Aug. 1, after more than a year of closure because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Don Martin, now 90, was very happy to see it reopen. A member of the Ferrell and Evans families who came to Menifee Valley in 1937, Martin was one of the founders of the history museum in Menifee’s Quail Valley area. Martin, with his wife Elinor Evans Martin who is president of the Menifee Valley Historical Association, operated the Evans Fish Camp at Canyon Lake next to Menifee Valley for many years. They still live in the same home on the lake and he remembers his children attending Menifee Valley Middle School during the 1950s, in the same rooms where the museum is now located. “I think.