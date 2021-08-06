Fast 50: KC Cattle Co. beefs up revenue in Weston

KsFiberNet is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cavern Technologies, Kansas City’s only 100% underground data center. “Cavern Technologies’ partnership with KsFiberNet mobilizes our mission to create a localized solution that brings us closer to our community,” said Sean Khurana, President of Cavern Technologies. “KsFiberNet compliments Cavern’s network access and brings deep coverage in the heart of the Midwest where we have a large portion of our business. It also creates the opportunity for companies to connect into the Kansas City metro and access our secure, state-of-the-art colocation data center and hybrid-cloud enablement solutions.” Through this partnership, KsFiberNet has access to their Cavern Technologies Data Center located at 17501 W 98th St, Lenexa, KS. The data center is made up of 160,000 sq. ft. of completed space and offers the ability to add up to 700,000 sq. ft. for expansion purposes. With assistance from Cavern, KsFiberNet will be able to help our customers successfully expand their footprints throughout Kansas City. “Cavern Technologies is one of the premier data centers in the Midwest. By expanding our fiber infrastructure into their facility, we give our customers and potential new clients more choices,” said Bruce Garrison, President and CEO of KsFiberNet. “We look forward to leveraging our new partnership with Cavern Technologies and enabling Kansas City enterprises in their transition to more digital platforms.” Cavern’s team of experts delivers custom solutions that respond to clients’ unique facility and connectivity needs. By partnering with their customers to grow their businesses, Cavern has expanded to become the premier Kansas City data center and the preferred partner of small to Fortune 1000 companies across the country. KsFiberNet is eager to be a part of Cavern. Visit caverntechnologies.com to learn more. To learn more about KsFiberNet, please visit www.KsFiber.Net. About KsFiberNet Kansas Fiber Network, LLC (KsFiberNet) offers a statewide broadband network, connecting metro and rural Kansas communities with a state-of-the-art 100 GB 4,000+-mile backbone fiber network with a multi-state footprint and a national reach. KsFiberNet was chartered in 2009 by 28 Independent Kansas Telephone Companies and continues to provide wholesale Internet and data transport services to enable regional and national carriers, wholesale, government, education, healthcare, and banking customers throughout Kansas and neighboring states.