Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Community enjoys ‘National Night Out’ in Atascadero

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l13Ik_0bJjotUb00
Atascadero Grocery Outlet providing hotdogs.

Event promotes police-community partnerships

–Atascadero celebrated National Night Out Tuesday afternoon and evening at the Sunken Gardens, with lots of giveaways. Sergeant John Taylor handed out more than 30 raffle prizes donated by Atascadero community members.

Josh Cross of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce said the weather cooperated with the outdoor event. He called it, “Chamber of Commerce weather.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwgE9_0bJjotUb00
Security company ADT presented a booth to remember Detective Luca Benedetti

More than 30 groups participated representing various public safety and other agencies and a number of businesses in the City of Atascadero. Local security company ADT presented a booth to remember Detective Luca Benedetti, the officer killed in San Luis Obispo while serving a search warrant. Benedetti began his law enforcement career in Atascadero. Officer Lauren-Ashley Purify organized the event.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AmdR_0bJjotUb00

Comments / 0

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Weather#National Night Out#Adt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

2021 Mid-State Fair named a tremendous ‘modified’ success

– Rebounding from a 2020 which saw the California Mid-State Fair completely cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2021 Fair returned for 12 full days, Jul 21 – Aug 1. Following all current safety protocols from the state and county, the fair featured all the usual attractions: 4-H and FFA exhibitors, carnival rides, exhibits, food, shopping and live music – albeit in a ‘modified’ fashion. The fair was technically celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Recent school board decisions are ‘the last straw’

–Thank you for the last straw. My wife and I have been considering where we should settle and start our family having moved to Paso Robles a few years ago we have found it lovely but there has been an undercurrent of proud ignorance and racism that has given us pause at the thought of fully settling here. We are well-paid financial and technical workers who wish to spend our money in the local economy at locally owned restaurants and farmers’ markets. With your actions last night of instituting an ignorant rule due to right wing hysteria over critical race theory, a theory you clearly willfully misunderstand, and resolving to fight important public safety efforts in a pandemic while ignoring that you have just as stringent rules on the choices of female presenting students without any sense of self awareness, all while looking to collapse schools together by removing elementary schools and removing Spanish language translation of school board meetings and so limit the ability of parents to have a voice in their students education it has become clear that my wife and I must instead look elsewhere as we look to purchase a house and have children.
Cambria, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Local fosters needed for kittens, adult and senior cats

–The SLO County HART feline shelter in Cambria urgently needs fosters who can provide temporary love and care to kittens, adult and senior cats in need. HART rescues cats who are failing to thrive in caged shelters, cats in poor conditions, such as hoarding situations and stray or community cats that can be easily socialized or are friendly and desperately looking for a family to call their own. They also take in adult and senior cats whose owners were no longer able to keep them due to financial hardship, cats who require hospice care or cats whose beloved family member has passed and now has nowhere else to go.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

School district releases guide to return to full in-person instruction

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has announced that all district schools will return to offering full-day instruction, five days a week, along with recess, after-school programs, lunch and meal breaks with classmates, athletics, and extracurricular activities this Fall. All schools have upgraded air filtration and/or replacement frequency and necessary supplies including masks and personal protective equipment. Face masks and daily health checks will be required.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Cuesta College’s Fall semester begins August 16

–The Fall 2021 semester begins Aug. 16 at Cuesta College. Approximately 40-percent of classes are held in person on the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses. While online course offerings are still available, students can also register for classes with an in-person component in the areas of agriculture, chemistry, computer information systems, construction technology, drama, engineering, English as a second language, human development & human services, kinesiology, mathematics, music, and more. A complete list of courses is available on the class finder, and students can register at bit.ly/cuestaregistration.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Virginia Peterson Elementary receives state honors

School given ‘Platinum Status’ for positive behavior interventions and supports. –The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District‘s Virginia Peterson Elementary School joins only 953 other schools (out of a total of over 10,000 California schools) being recognized by the California PBIS Coalition in 2021 for their dedication in the implementation of “Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.” All Paso Robles Schools implement PBIS and have previously been recognized (at different levels) for their work and dedication to positive school culture.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 1-8

On Aug. 1, Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public. On Aug. 3, Neville Scott Cairney, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on DUI probation with a blood alcohol percent of .01-or higher.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Marky

–The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Marky from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Marky’s quite the charmer with his adorable face and cute build. Don’t let his name or age fool you, he’s no tottering old man! He’s a sweet and happy almost 10-year-old boy who loves his people and being shown affection. He’ll enjoy going for a short stroll and gladly walk right beside you. He’s a well-behaved fellow who prefers a home where he can be in your lap being snuggled majority of the time.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 29 – Aug. 6

Gwen Baker, age 65, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Aug. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Evelyn Ingram, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on July 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

This week is ‘National Farmers’ Market Week’

Famers’ Market Week to be celebrated at sunken gardens in Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon. –National Farmers Market Week is to be celebrated Wednesday afternoon at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. Another celebration is to be held at the Farmers Market in Templeton on Saturday. The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank and Robin Gable of the North County Farmers Market Association promoted the event with drawings and giveaways at Farmers Market in Paso Robles Tuesday morning.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Breakfast Bag’ program provides meals to children while school is out

–During the summer months, the SLO Food Bank works with a network of community partners to distribute breakfast bags to children who lack access to regular meals. These reusable drawstring backpacks are filled with several weeks’ worth of balanced breakfasts, educational nutrition activities, and recipes. Each backpack is supplemented with a small bag of assorted fresh produce and is sent to a high-needs site that serves families.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Sensorio exhibit to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, Food Bank

$20 from each ticket will go to support two local charities. — Visitors planning to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles will also assist in supporting two outstanding Fresno organizations providing services for children facing adversity and families experiencing food poverty, when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back. Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California and Central California Food Bank, the special fundraising event at the outdoor art exhibition will take place Sunday, Aug. 22. For each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio on this date, $20 will go towards supporting these local charities ($10 donated to each organization). The exhibit by internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro is currently viewable through Jan. 2, 2022 (view full schedule of days/hours below). Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Area nonprofits receive $32,500 in grants from PG&E

Charitable funding to support individuals and families in SLO County. –To assist vulnerable area residents, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated $5,000 last month to Santa Maria Good Samaritan Shelter, an area nonprofit food provider. That brought the total amount of donations the company made to San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County nonprofits focused on community relief and food insecurity to $32,500 so far in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy