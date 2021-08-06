People’s Self Help Housing launches new appeal of, ‘building together’

–People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has launched an interactive new appeal of: “Building Together.”

“We are thrilled to be launching this new engaging campaign,” said PSHH CEO & President Ken Trigueiro. “We hope that this appeal will offer an opportunity for our supporters, old and new, to learn more about our organization and see how impactful their gifts are when we all ‘Build Together’.”

Focused on the themes of ‘community, resilience, and futures,’ this campaign shows supporters the impact of their gifts and “how much stronger we are when we ‘build together.’” With levels from $25-500, donors can seek out tangible opportunities to lend their support. This campaign is part of a year-long effort to raise funds to impactfully support PSHH residents and supportive housing efforts throughout the Central Coast.

As an example of how a $25 gift can build ‘community, resilience, and futures’, supporters can help:

Promote independent living for senior residents

Provide PSHH students with supplies and resources for success in the classroom

Help proud owner builders flourish as they move into their new, self-built homes

Learn more about building together at: pshhc.org/BuildingTogether.