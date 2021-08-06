Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

People’s Self Help Housing launches new appeal of, ‘building together’

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leSAq_0bJjosbs00

–People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has launched an interactive new appeal of: “Building Together.”

“We are thrilled to be launching this new engaging campaign,” said PSHH CEO & President Ken Trigueiro. “We hope that this appeal will offer an opportunity for our supporters, old and new, to learn more about our organization and see how impactful their gifts are when we all ‘Build Together’.”

Focused on the themes of ‘community, resilience, and futures,’ this campaign shows supporters the impact of their gifts and “how much stronger we are when we ‘build together.’” With levels from $25-500, donors can seek out tangible opportunities to lend their support. This campaign is part of a year-long effort to raise funds to impactfully support PSHH residents and supportive housing efforts throughout the Central Coast.

As an example of how a $25 gift can build ‘community, resilience, and futures’, supporters can help:

  • Promote independent living for senior residents
  • Provide PSHH students with supplies and resources for success in the classroom
  • Help proud owner builders flourish as they move into their new, self-built homes

Learn more about building together at: pshhc.org/BuildingTogether.

Comments / 0

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Independent Living#Central Coast#Pshh Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Hurricane, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Self-Help Homes program seeks ‘high priority’ families to help build their own homes

HURRICANE – Self-Help Homes is looking for ‘high priority’ families to join a sweat equity program which helps families build their own homes. With the help of the USDA – Rural Development’s Mutual Self-Help Housing program, families can help build their own homes and benefit from low interest rates, very low down payments and monthly subsidies. Closing costs are worked into the loan, and mortgages are 33 or 38 years.
ConstructionBay News 9

'Cleveland Builds' helps people find their passion in construction

CLEVELAND — In the construction world, hard work and determination are rewarded. That’s the message Cleveland Builds is teaching students in their pre-apprenticeship program. Out of 90 applicants, 30 students were chosen to take part in their eight class sessions. The sessions are designed to allow students to explore trades...
Advocacywfirnews.com

RAM House is helping people with utility bills.

With utility bills soaring due to record breaking heat, many in our area are having a hard time getting by. One area ministry is here to help those in need of financial assistance due to the pandemic…WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has more.
San Bernardino, CAiecn.com

Inland Empire Community Foundation launches new office of Policy & Engagement to focus on regional priorities together

The Inland Empire Community Foundation announced on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the launch of its new Office of Policy & Engagement at its virtual event entitled Policy & Engagement Launch: Leading Together in the IE. With over 300 attendees, this unique gathering brought together elected officials, community partners, and philanthropic leaders on the opportunities to build policy capacity to ensure policymakers hear the needs of the IE at the local, state, and federal levels.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Community organizations working together to house 500 homeless people by end of 2021

More than 20 San Antonio community organizations are teaming up to house 500 people experiencing homelessness by the end of this year. The city's Department of Human Services and the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless say they currently have unprecedented resources to help with rental assistance, housing and case management thanks to federal COVID-19 assistance funds.
Real Estatesres.realtor

Market Your Skills, Help People Who Need Accessible Housing

If you’ve been looking for ways to market your skills to aged 50+ buyers and sellers and find ways to help seniors who need accessible housing, read Ray Abichandani’s commentary in the July-August 2021 edition of REALTOR magazine. He talks about the accessibility challenges homeowners continue to face, despite the...
Internetdallassun.com

Billvacy, Launches A New Service To Take Aim At Helping People Lower and Cancel Bills

Billvacy, is a brand-new website geared towards helping people find and cancel unwanted bills. The service features many modern apps and services that work and can help people lower and cancel bills that are no longer needed. The apps include money transfers, prepaid cards, virtual cards, crypto investments, etc. The webmasters have said that more apps will be added to the line-up, especially those that can prove they are "helpful at lowering if not eliminating bills for our visitors."
Georgia Stategsu.edu

By becoming a lawyer, Kierra Powell hopes to help people build legacies

The new student director of the Pro Bono Program at Georgia State Law is no stranger to volunteer work. Before law school, Kierra Powell (J.D. ’23) was working at the Georgia Asylum & Immigration Network(GAIN). The organization’s mission is to protect and empower immigrant survivors of crime and persecution. Kierra worked closely with the GAIN staff attorneys, and she helped coordinate cases that were assigned to volunteer attorneys throughout the community.
Monterey, CAMonterey County Herald

Monterey’s Interim Inc. to build new housing for mentally ill

SALINAS — After battling pandemic-related delays, a Monterey nonprofit has broken ground on a $6.5 million project in Salinas that will house adults suffering from psychiatric disabilities. Called the Sun Rose Housing Project, the three-story complex will house 17 residents and an onsite manager. Such housing keeps mentally ill patients...
Boone, IAAmes Tribune

Habitat for Humanity ‘Care-A-Vanners’ help build house in Boone

This spring, the Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 30th house since 1995. Joeseph Lestina and his daughter Alivia will take up residence in the home on Sixth St. in Boone as soon as it’s completed in the fall. For the first two weeks in August, folks from across the United States are in town aiding these efforts through Habitat’s RV Care-A-Vanners program.
Boston, MABoston Globe

The gift of music will help build a new food pantry

When the pandemic forced rehearsals and performances to pause in March 2020, Andrew Price, principal oboist for the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, extended an offer to his sister-in-law. Whenever Jane Merrow needed help at the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry — which she cofounded with Sue Boccuzzo in 2015 —...
Oxnard, CAtricountysentry.com

Self-entitled petulant people

Oxnard-- I'm trying to save some time this week, so I took it upon myself to take care of all the grocery shopping. That was a bad idea! The prices are getting out of hand. This is not a typical life with the J-Train editorial. I started shopping, and I'll tell you, the J-Train, and I are typical foodies. The J-Train loves ice cream and salad, along with treats like Lox, shredded mozzarella cheese, and those flavored water drinks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy