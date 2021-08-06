Tropical development possible this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're now monitoring three systems in the Atlantic, but one of them could become a depression by the end of the weekend. This wave is producing showers and thunderstorms and is a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions appear favorable for some slow development through the weekend and a depression may form in a couple of days. It's moving WSW at 10 mph right now. It's still too early to tell what impacts this would have on any landmass, including the U.S. Right now it has a 30 to 50 percent chance of development through the next 2 to 5 days.