The man known as the Honey Man is lucky to be alive after a terrible accident that occurred on his way to set up his honey stand. If you drive around the Rochester area, you've probably seen the famous 'Honey Man.' 75-year old Mike Shtengrat sets up his stand around the Penfield/Webster area, selling his homemade jars of honey from his bee farm in Webster. He sits and reads his bible for hours, waiting for his next customer.