Kansas City, MO

Fast 50: Far UV Technologies lights its way to growth

By James Dornbrook
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 6 days ago
Far UV Technologies has a product that can disinfect a room in just 15 minutes. That seems like just the right product at just the right time (a pandemic), but the Kansas City company still had to deliver results.

