What Is a Visual Novel Video Game?

The arc of the British mystery novel has quite a lot in common with adventure stories of the same time—stories published in The Strand Magazine advertised the now infamous Sherlock Holmes as having “outwit[ted] a German spy” amid images of him and John Watson struggling up a rope or running from a ghostly dog. Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories are as much about solving murders as they are about being transported to strange locations filled with quirky suspects of various nationalities and over-the-top situations. The Victorian era and the first few decades of the 20th century were a time of heightened interest in the outside world not just in Britain but all around the globe—travel became more feasible for nearly everyone everywhere, and meeting people who spoke an unfamiliar language became common. It’s a time of intense globalization, which comes with many, many drawbacks.