Fast 50: No. 1 Mighty Good's revenue skyrockets
Mighty Good Solutions landed atop the Fast 50 because of its focus on "doing the next right thing" and its capacity to develop creative solutions, CEO Ben Rendo says.www.bizjournals.com
Mighty Good Solutions landed atop the Fast 50 because of its focus on "doing the next right thing" and its capacity to develop creative solutions, CEO Ben Rendo says.www.bizjournals.com
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
Comments / 0