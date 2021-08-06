Troupe brings Shakespeare to Rockville; Vernon native returns home with free production

Vinnie Randazzo as Henry V and Jason Luscier as Fallstaff. Vernon native Terence LaCasse and his Fool in the Forest theater troupe will present an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” behind Rockville Public Library in two shows this weekend. (Fool in the Forest)

VERNON — Shakespeare is coming to Vernon this weekend when a small team of performers sets up behind the Rockville Public Library to present “Henry V” for two performances on Saturday and Sunday.

There is technically no theater company that is producing the production, but Fool in the Forest, owned by Terence LaCasse, has raised the money to stage the show through a crowdfunding campaign in collaboration with the town and a state grant.

“In three weeks time we’ve raised $15,000 in community support,” he said. “It’s a giant community effort.”

Money raised from crowdfunding was matched by a grant provided by Sustainable CT’s Community Match Fund.

"Henry V"

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Behind the Rockville Public Library, 52 Union St., Rockville section of Vernon. Rain site is inside the library.

ABOUT THE PLAY: It’s a coming of age story that focuses on Prince Hal and his journey to find his identity as a king and overcome the shadows of his youth.

PRESENTED BY: Terence LaCasse’s Fool in the Forest theater troupe.

MISCELLANEOUS: Parking is available in the library parking lot and on nearby streets. Bring your own seating and picnic, or eat in one of the nearby restaurants.

A Vernon native who just finished his Master’s of Fine Arts Degree in Arts Leadership and Cultural Management, LaCasse has been professionally involved in theater for nearly 20 years. He has worked with ACME Mystery Theater in the Hudson Valley and on the Lady Katherine Cruise Line in Essex.

Collaborating with the Town of Vernon, he said, he’s been able to bring the production of William Shakespeare’s “Henry V” to Vernon.

The production of “Henry V,” directed by Matthew Chiorini, is a transfer from Syracuse, New York, that ran for two days there.

Chiorini, LaCasse said, came to Connecticut to find a location to present the show.

“Matt … was looking at Enfield as a possible location,” he said. “I had a relationship with Vernon and said, ‘I’m pretty sure I can raise the money and I’m pretty sure I can prove that people want it here.’”

The production is a truncated version of “Henry V.” The play has been significantly edited to about an hour-long run time, focusing primarily on Henry, Prince of Wales’ ascent to the throne of England in the Battle of Agincourt in 1415.

“It’s the moment Hal is being thrust into being the king and how does he navigate that?” LaCasse said.

The play has a cast of nine actors, all of whom carry multiple roles; many of them take turns portraying Henry.

LaCasse said he prefers to present Shakespeare with only five to seven actors. Though actors will be juggling a lot of roles, the story will be easy to follow — actors who play British characters remain British and actors who play the French will remain French throughout.

“We want it easily digestible,” he said. “I want kids to come and see it. They can easily understand the good guys and bad guys.

“You’ll easily be able to tell who Hal is with the transfer of the British flag,” he said.

Cast members said they were excited to be acting in front of a live audience for the first time in nearly 18 months.

Danie Merrill of Syracuse said, “My passion and interest is performance. Having been in theater for years and years and having fallen in love with it, it’s something you want to do, being in front of an audience and telling a story. The show is constructed really clever and that’s how you’re seeing it.”

Dania Fedrick of Naugatuck said, “When Matt came with this opportunity, I jumped at it. What do I have to do? In the past 18 months, I have had some small opportunities to do things, and the way college was going, it was all Zoom shows.”

Both women said they would love to have people come out and see the show.

“I don’t think this is a conventional kind of show,” Merrill said. “This can definitely be described as being immersive. It’s a really good show to involve all of the community.”

“Come and enjoy theater again,” Fedrick said. “Come and use your imagination and share a story with us.”