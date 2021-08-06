Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Eyeglass company expands its operations in south Mississippi

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A multi-million-dollar expansion at a south Mississippi industrial park is expected to bring more jobs to the region, officials said.

The project at the Sunplex Industrial Park is scheduled to be finished next year, WLOX-TV reported.

An eyeglass manufacturer — Superior Optical Lab — is expanding its production and distribution center at the park.

The $10 million expansion will grow the Superior Optical Lab by more than 31,000 square feet, President and CEO Derek Bodart said.

The company will be offering jobs at a variety of skill levels.

The park is between Ocean Springs and Gautier.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Ocean Springs, MS
Business
City
Gautier, MS
City
Ocean Springs, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Wlox Tv#The Superior Optical Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Biloxi, MSPosted by
The Associated Press

Katrina Memorial Blood Drive planned for late August

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Katrina Memorial Blood Drive is planned for later this month to coincide with the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Residents can donate blood with the American Red Cross during the event, WLOX-TV reported. Increased blood use in hospitals continues to fuel a severe blood shortage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy