Carroll County, MD

Youth coach charged with child sexual abuse

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A youth sports coach who has worked at multiple programs in Maryland and Pennsylvania has been charged with child sexual assault.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Bonczewski for abuse they said happened a decade ago, news outlets report.

In January, a man reported that he had been the victim of sexual abuse that occurred 150 to 200 times from 2010 to 2012, according to charging documents.

Bonczewski of Parkville is charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and child porn solicitation. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail. Online court records do not list an attorney for Bonczewski.

The sheriff’s office said Bonczewski was involved with a number of youth organizations in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and York County, Pennsylvania, and detectives are concerned there may be more victims.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

