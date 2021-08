Heat events, wildfire smoke, and life under late stage capitalism take a toll on our faces. Give your skin a stoner makeover. Instead of focusing on monolithic ideas of what is or is not pretty—mental health, spiritual wellness and humanist vibes are this summer’s hot new beauty demands. I enjoy performing gender as much as the next swishy be-wiggled femme, but when the pressure of performance is off, the only standards I want to appease are my own—I just want to feel supple in my own skin.