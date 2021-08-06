Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sub-Saharan Africa's working-age population set to double, revolutionizing its economy, S&P says

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P Global Ratings estimated that growth in the working-age population of Sub-Saharan Africa would add up to three percentage points to the average annual GDP growth for the next 10 years. Governments' economic policies will be critical to the ability of SSA countries to capitalize on the workforce boom, according...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#S P#East Africa#World Population#Sub Saharan#S P Global Ratings#Ssa#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
Singapore
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

The Japanification of the US economy

In the 1990s, Japan suffered a lost economic decade of highly disappointing economic growth and price deflation. It did so in the aftermath of the bursting of its massive equity and property market bubble. One has to wonder whether the U.S. might now be setting itself up for a decade of poor economic performance by allowing unusually large bubbles to once again form in its asset and credit markets and by throwing caution to the wind in the management of its public finances.
Public HealthPosted by
EconoMonitor

Global Imbalances and the Pandemic

The International Monetary Fund’s tenth annual External Sector Report (ESR, August 2021) shows how current account deficits in the global economy widened in 2020 during the pandemic. On the other hand, the ESR also argues that overall, the misalignment between fundamentals and current account balances has not been exacerbated. The...
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

What is driving COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Sub-Saharan Africa?

As African countries accelerate the deployment of COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccines, the issue of vaccine hesitancy looms. Globally, there has been a rise in general vaccine hesitancy but especially towards COVID-19 vaccines. In Africa, hesitancy must be viewed in the context of significant vaccine shortage; hesitancy does not explain fully the low vaccination rates in Africa. The slow vaccine rollout on the continent is due to supply constraints, structural issues, and logistical barriers.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Indonesian economy grows for first time in five quarters

Indonesia's economy bounced back in the second quarter to post its first growth in more than a year, but analysts warned the recovery might be short-lived as Covid-19 surges. But analysts believe Indonesia will struggle to record continued growth as a virus surge triggered by the Delta variant wracks the country.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Nigeria leads oil and gas project starts in sub-Saharan Africa by 2025

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Sub-Saharan Africa Upstream Development Outlook, 2021–2025,’ indicates that a total of 52 key crude and natural gas projects are expected to start operations in 19 countries. Among these, 16 represent the number of planned projects with identified development plans (post-FID) and 36 represent the number of early-stage announced projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and that are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID).
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19 and its intersect with ethics and human rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

J Infect Dev Ctries. 2021 Jul 31;15(7):910-12. doi: 10.3855/jidc.14795. Confirmed new cases of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have accelerated in Sub-Saharan Africa against a backdrop of fragile health systems, a high burden of comorbidities and socioeconomic instability. The context makes the region particularly vulnerable to the virus and its impact. As cases escalate, the need to tailor-make COVID-19-related response strategies to the African context is imperative. This paper aims to discuss key considerations on the public health response to the pandemic and its intersection with ethics and human rights. With this perspective, we bring attention to the conflict between healthcare workers’ obligations and patient rights under the unclear policy and regulatory frameworks and the application of restrictive measures in the context of poverty. The indirect effects of the pandemic on already existing health problems are also highlighted. We appeal to the African States to establish appropriate systems which integrate human rights-based approaches to COVID-19 response. These systems should be ethically sound systems and ensure no-one is left behind in terms of testing, access to therapeutics and vaccination, and social protection; based on lessons learned over the past 12 months of the pandemic’s presence in SSA, and patterns emerging across the globe.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Factors associated with modern contraceptive use among women with no fertility intention in sub-Saharan Africa: evidence from cross-sectional surveys of 29 countries

Contracept Reprod Med. 2021 Aug 1;6(1):22. doi: 10.1186/s40834-021-00165-6. BACKGROUND: In sub-Saharan Africa, the majority of women of reproductive age who want to avoid pregnancy do not use any method of contraception. This study sought to determine the factors associated with modern contraceptive use among women with no fertility intention in sub-Saharan Africa.
AfricaWorld Economic Forum

3 lessons we can learn from marine protection in sub-Saharan Africa

On 1 August South Africa celebrates Africa’s first Marine Protected Area Day, which it is hoped will become the global date to highlight the MPA benefits for people and planet. The future of Africa’s blue economy is promising but depends on effective management – both its failures and successes can...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Shrinking population can only hurt U.S., its economy

America’s population may be shrinking. That’s mostly because of covid, but it’s also part of longer-term trends in fertility that show no signs of abating. These trends, which are worldwide, have already caused major economic dislocation and are likely to continue to do so. First, some data. From 1936 to...
Agricultureodi.org

Agricultural innovation for smallholders in sub-Saharan Africa

Without innovation, farmers would struggle to raise production and productivity. Innovation explains in part why more food per capita is produced in 2020 than in 1960, despite rapid population growth. Innovation increasingly contributes to agricultural growth: since 1990, most agricultural growth has come from rising (total factor) productivity, made possible by innovation.
Public HealthCNBC

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery

However, British gross domestic product remained 2.2% smaller at the end of June than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic struck the country, a reminder of the huge hit dealt by Britain's long coronavirus lockdowns last year. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of...
Businessraleighnews.net

Asset risks to rise for ASEAN, India banks: Moody's

Singapore, August 11 (ANI): Asset risks for banks will rise in most parts of ASEAN and India as the region battles new waves of coronavirus infections amid low vaccination rates, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday. Multiple rounds of coronavirus outbreaks that led to strict containment measures will impede economic...

Comments / 1

Community Policy