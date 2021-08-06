Cancel
Riverside County, CA

New French Valley Library holds grand opening

By Submitted Content
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley Staff The Riverside County Library System held a grand opening ceremony complete with ribbon cutting for its newest facility, the French Valley Library at 31526 Skyview Road July 31. “The French Valley Library is the most anticipated new facility in all of the 3rd District,” Riverside County 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington said. “The value that libraries bring to communities can’t be overstated. All the while, we have done this without asking taxpayers to reach into their pockets.” The new French Valley Library is a modern, aviation themed, 25,000 square foot single story library that includes amenities that are in high demand for the community. These amenities include private study rooms, community meeting rooms, opportunity rooms, furniture with plug-in.

myvalleynews.com

