Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran’s new president
Aug. 6 (UPI) — Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran’s president Thursday, two months after his election victory. Raisi became the nation’s eighth president since the 1979 revolution in a ceremony held at the Iranian Parliament. He took the oath of office after Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament, and Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, Iran’s judiciary chief, gave speeches.gephardtdaily.com
Comments / 0