PHOTOS: New Apple Orchard and “Beauty and the Beast” Merchandise at 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

I have only been to the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival once. As a parent we were locked into school-year schedules, so it wasn’t until my daughter was a senior that we took a long weekend in honor of our last year as a living-together family and spent it tackling Food & Wine. With a group of five, we left one person to stake down a table and dispersed the others to nearby booths with instructions to come back with “one of everything”. When the food was secured we passed it around, everyone tasted and then, like locusts, we moved on to the next set of booths. We were a machine.