Oswego, NY

Pet Of The Week: S’mores

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
 6 days ago
OSWEGO – This little piggie is the whole package… is great with people of all ages and loves attention, she tells you with her whisper-squeaker. She’s petite at 2 years old and is chock full o’ spunk and fun!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption...

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

