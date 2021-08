We say it every time there is a new dedicated graphics card player on the market, this will just be very interesting. Next up is Intel, even if the latter is actually already there with its small DG1, a dedicated card that is intended more for developers than gamers. With Gamers cards we have to wait for Xe DG2 and usually the cards appear to be showcasing at the next CES in Las Vegas. A show that represents the great American hardware crowd and it would make sense for the blues to showcase the Xe DG2 at this point. We also know that DG2 is masked and the first evaluation samples are with the customer. A little more patience is therefore required to know everything about this CG oven from Intel ./>