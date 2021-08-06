KRQE Newsfeed: Calls to resign, Tax Free Weekend, Some storms, Vaccine mandate, Alien documentary

[1] Native American advocacy groups call on education official to resign – Native American advocacy groups are calling for the resignation of a high-ranking state education official for recent comments she’s made. Rachel Gudgel is accused of making racist comments toward Native Americans. Gudgel wrote an apology letter which she sent to tribes, nations and pueblos. However, some say that’s not enough. KRQE News 13 tried to find out what exactly the complaints were that made staffers mad at Gudgel. The state says it’s part of an investigation and that it can’t be disclosed.