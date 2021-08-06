Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KRQE Newsfeed: Calls to resign, Tax Free Weekend, Some storms, Vaccine mandate, Alien documentary

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[1] Native American advocacy groups call on education official to resign – Native American advocacy groups are calling for the resignation of a high-ranking state education official for recent comments she’s made. Rachel Gudgel is accused of making racist comments toward Native Americans. Gudgel wrote an apology letter which she sent to tribes, nations and pueblos. However, some say that’s not enough. KRQE News 13 tried to find out what exactly the complaints were that made staffers mad at Gudgel. The state says it’s part of an investigation and that it can’t be disclosed.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krqe#Tax Exemptions#Native Americans#Krqe News 13#Cnm#Unm#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Santa Fe, NMKRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Nurse shortage, FDA vaccine, Widespread storms, Santa Fe vandalism, bosque clean up

[1] State’s top doctor, hospital association address nursing shortage – As COVID-19 cases rise, the shortage of nurses in New Mexico is again being highlighted. Officials are pushing to get more nurses as COVID-19 cases rise and people with chronic illnesses need care. A lot of the help is coming from out-of-state traveling nurses. Wednesday, Dr. David Scrase went as far as to ask for retired nurses to help at area hospitals.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Watermelon Mountain Ranch hosts animal shot clinic and adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Watermelon Mountain Ranch is hosting a low-cost shot clinic for the public at the Cottonwood Mall Dog Park. The shot clinic is on August 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the shot clinic, there will also be a dog adoption event as well. Watermelon Mountain Ranch Executive Director Sara Heffern talked about what people can expect at the event.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Conservative talk show host joins Albuquerque mayoral race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another candidate is joining Albuquerque’s mayoral race. Conservative talk show host and radio station owner Eddy Aragon is joining the race. Vaccine: What are acceptable forms of vaccination proof?. COVID: NM governor says she has more tools to fight COVID-19 Politics: Governor appoints former Supreme Court...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Season 4 of Stranger Things continues filming in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stranger Things is filming in Albuquerque through the end of the month. There have been many posts online about the series filming at several spots throughout the metro, including in at least one neighborhood. Story continues below:. Vaccine: What are acceptable forms of vaccination proof?. COVID:...
Socorro, NMKRQE News 13

New Mexico Tech enacts interim COVID-19 vaccine, testing policy

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Aug. 31, New Mexico Tech will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 surveillance testing. The school announced the interim policy as something they hope will bring an “added level of protection for the health of students, staff, faculty, and visitors without mandating vaccination.”. Story...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

PNM donates school supplies to schools across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –PNM is giving $250,000 to schools across the state. The money is to help them transition back into traditional or hybrid learning. According to a news release, PNM is contributing funds and school supplies to Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, and the northern and southern regions of the state. It also states that a portion of the money is going towards the teacher’s appreciation fund.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Southeast NM seeing bigger spike in COVID hospitalizations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise across New Mexico and with that, the number of hospitalizations is also going up, but one part of the state is seeing more hospitalizations than others, per capita. A recent epidemiology report shows hospitals in southern New Mexico are taking a larger hit.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Bueno Foods celebrates its 70th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bueno Foods is celebrating its 70th anniversary by giving away flash grants to teachers across the state for books. Bueno Foods partnered with the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico to give away seven $1,000 grants. Story continues below:. Vaccine: What are acceptable forms of vaccination...
AnimalsKRQE News 13

Animal Protection New Mexico holds August fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1979, Animal Protection New Mexico has been advocating for animals by effecting systemic change and working towards the humane treatment of all animals. This year, as part of their annual August for Animals Fundraiser, they are focusing on the lifesaving work done by their animal cruelty hotline. Dorothee Hutchinson, chief development officer with Animal Protection New Mexico, talked about how the hotline works and what New Mexicans can do to put an end to animal abuse in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy