Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

No Long Shot: Archery Growing In Popularity In Recent Years

By Lauren Victory
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRk9c_0bJjnThc00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, dinner might’ve depended on how well you shoot a bow and arrow. In modern times, archery can get you a spot on the world stage, or at least guarantee a fun morning.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory wondered about the pandemic’s effect on the solo outdoor activity, so she went to the western suburbs to find out.

If you follow the arrows, you’ll find the sport of archery is the target of all ages and backgrounds.

“I was a PE teacher. Retired. We had archery at school,” said Bob Brown, who CBS 2 met at the Blackwell Forest Preserve archery range with his wife, Diane.

“I just like it.  I’m not good at sports, but it’s something I could actually compete with him and have a chance of at least coming in a close second,” said the senior citizen, who started shooting around about two years ago.

Second-grader Everett Drake was also out practicing in Warrenville. He found his bow and arrow under the tree last Christmas.

“It’s [wrapping a bow and arrow] very hard to do it. So they needed to cover it in garbage bags,” said the 7-year-old, who estimated he’s been to the range about 10 times this year.

Shooting is free, and growing in popularity in DuPage County, as evidenced by the number of archery permits purchased from the Forest Preserve. A total of 564 were sold during a 6-month period in 2019, with only 518 total last year, but nearly 800 sold so far in 2021. That’s about a 40 percent increase from pre-pandemic to now. Permits cost $30 a year for DuPage residents.

Dave Schaefer, from the Illinois Target Archery Association , confirms that the sport is getting more love statewide, too.

“Looking at the growth over the last five years, it’s been a little over 13 percent,” said Schaefer, ITAA’s president.

He credits movies like The Hunger Games and The Avengers for increased interest. Archery also breeds real-life heroes, like Nathan Zimmerman of Woodstock.

“I’m feeling pretty excited, nervous. It’s still pretty surreal,” said Zimmerman, of his upcoming trip to Poland. He’ll be one of three Americans in his age group and category to compete in the World Archery Youth Championships from August 9- 15.

“I started competing when I was 6 years old, and it’s just my passion, something I love to do,” said the competitive archer.

How inspiring for novice archers like Everett.

“I definitely do remember the first time I hit one of the targets,” said the 7-year-old. “Pretty fun.”

With fun mostly guaranteed, and set up often outdoors and socially distanced, archery’s slight rise in pandemic popularity is no long shot.

You can try archery for free on Saturday at the Blackwell Forest Preserve’s open house from 10am -2pm.

Also this weekend: the Illinois Target Archery Association’s Outdoor State Championship in Wheaton.

Comments / 1

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodstock, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Warrenville, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Archer, IL
City
Wheaton, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Archery#Long Shot#Bow And Arrow#Blackwell Forest Preserve#The Forest Preserve#Itaa#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
Related
Long Beach, CAOCRegister

Air fryers anyone? This cooker’s popularity continues to grow

Air fryers are by definition a lie, but it’s one that people are still literally eating up, 11 years after they first hit the market. Why are they a lie? Because they really aren’t fryers at all, but smallish convection ovens that circulate superheated air around so fast that it makes your food crispy.
LifestylePost-Bulletin

Weiss: Lake sturgeon making a comeback and growing in popularity

More than a decade ago, something happened to broaden Brian Klawitter’s passion for catching big catfish on the Mississippi River — he tangled with lake sturgeon, an incredibly ancient fish that is making a modern comeback. He’s been excited about them ever since. "If a catfish could jump 4 feet...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

South Shore Woman Creates Urban Garden To Grow Food In Food Desert

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman on the South Side is using her urban garden to decrease scarcity and fear in the middle of a food desert. Nyajai Ellison is planting and harvesting behind her three-flat in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Ellison has no shortage of food in her garden, or enthusiasm. She grows everything from kale to corn and carrots, to berries, peppers and all types of tomatoes. Food scarcity is prevalent on the South Side and Ellison knows this personally. “I just know what that feels like, to not know where your next meal is coming from,” She said. “When you kind of grow...
Grayslake, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘And It Wasn’t Christmas’: After Storm, Grayslake Family Finds Tree In Their Home

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — Damage from Tuesday’s storms covered big areas outside of Chicago. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Wednesday from Grayslake, where residents were cleaning up after a wild night. “Broke the window completely open,” said Jess Guenther. Guenther had found a surprise in the kitchen. Glass shattered near the window in their Grayslake home. “We all just stood there like, what do we do now?” Guenther said. She, along with her husband and son, started cleaning up. “A tree inside your house – and it wasn’t Christmas,” she said. Later, they noticed their deck had damage, too. “It was crazy winds and it just pushed...
Cambridge, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Bottlenose Dolphins Spotted In Choptank River

MARYLAND (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources shared that they spotted a few bottlenose dolphins south of Cambridge on Monday! They shared the encounter on Twitter. Take a look below: OFFICE VIEW: Today our Fisheries staff conducted the striped bass young of year survey on the Choptank River and encountered this pod of bottlenose dolphins just south of Cambridge. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/BHHmRzcZhu — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 10, 2021
Family Relationshipsthewoodyshow.com

'Evil Twin' Caught On Baby Monitor Throwing Bottle At Sleeping Sister

Baby monitors are a great tool for parents to use to keep an eye on their kids, but sometimes they catch the unexpected as well. One transmitted an eerie voice while another appeared to show a late family member soothing a baby, and a different one might have captured a ghost. Sometimes they also show dark things, like a demon or an evil entity pulling a child. Well one mom recently filmed something on hers, and it's now going viral.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

70% Of Adults, 50% Of Children In Chicago Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The COVID Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is celebrating two big milestones in the effort to vaccinate residents. More than 70% of adults, able to get the vaccine, have now received at least one dose. That’s more than a million and a half people. More than half of the eligible children, 12 to 17 years old, who can get the Pfizer vaccine, have received at least their first dose, too. The number of restaurants and bars requiring customers to be fully vaccinated is also on the rise.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Owners Of Hyde Park, Michigan Avenue Kilwins Shops Asked To Take Down ‘Black Owned Business’ Signs

CHICAGO (CBS) — During National Black Business Month comes a controversy over a sign that reads “Black Owned Business.” A mother-daughter duo who own three Kilwins shops in Chicago say they were asked to take theirs down. “We had a sign posted here, “Black Owned Business.” You can still see the tape residue on the window from where it was,” said Jackie Jackson. Last summer following civil unrest that left their store on Michigan Avenue broken, the Jacksons say the the “Black Owned Business” signs that went up in their storefronts after were part of the healing process. “Once we put that sign up,...
Comicswfxrtv.com

Growing in popularity: Artist shares her love of Manga

(WPIX) — If you’ve never heard of Manga, that’s about to change. The pop culture phenomenon from overseas has roots in Japan, and although Manga and Anime have been in the United States for two decades, it’s had a mostly cult following — but that’s changing by the day. Manga...
Woonsocket, RIprovidencejournal.com

Behind the Scenes: RI farmers markets enjoy growing popularity

Here's a peek at just two of the many farmers markets that dot Rhode Island seven days a week through the summer months and introduce visitors to local fresh fruits and organic produce, pasture-fed meats, baked goods, flowers, handmade soaps and lotions, honey and even music, arts and crafts. From Woonsocket to Westerly, the markets — some independent, some coordinated with the state Department of Environmental Management — vary in shape, size and location, but all offer Rhode Islanders nutritious and locally produced foods and goods.
Tarrytown, NYtheexaminernews.com

Popular Horsefeathers Pub Marks 40 Years in Tarrytown

More Summer Bites and Pieces… By Morris Gut The storied towns and trails that make up the Sleepy Hollow area of Westchester certainly have their share of fables and tales. There are certainly some taverns and dining venues dotting the…. This content is for Monthly Access and Annual Access website...
Eureka, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Recently

Music by Ghost Train! Bring your family and friends out for a fun evening listening to live music and playing good old fashioned Lawn Games at Pierson Park. Badminton, Croquet, Cornhole, Bocce Ball, Wiffle Ball and so much more. Henderson Center / 10 a.m.-1 p.m. / Free. Find a variety...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Woman Confronts Fiancé over Mysterious Item in His Bathroom Trash

A TikToker by the name of McKenzie Smith recently had thousands of people laughing out loud after confronting her fiancé Jake upon finding a sanitary pad in his garbage can. In the video, which was uploaded to the social media platform and has since gone viral, McKenzie says that she was visiting Jake's house when she found the pad in his bathroom.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado’s 2021 Outdoor Retailer Smaller Than Past Events, But Still Strong

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since before the pandemic, the nation’s largest outdoor recreation trade show is back underway at the Colorado Convention Center. Outdoor Retailer is where businesses vie for the attention of industry peers, rather than the public. The show comes after more people than usual turned to the outdoors while the pandemic shut down indoor events. “It’s been an explosion in the outdoor industry,” said Tim Nakari, owner of Broomfield-based Gamiviti. According to a spokesperson, around 12,000 people registered for the event and nearly 400 brands showed up, making it smaller than past events. Regardless, the people on the...
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Basil Street took long way to grow its speedy pizza machines

One of the defining characteristics of Basil Street's pizza vending machine is speed. The automated system can cook a variety of frozen, 10-inch pies in about three minutes. And the company is charting a growth plan for 2021 that is similarly rapid: It will be in 50 locations this fall, and as many as 100 by the end of the year.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Brewer Learns Valuable Lesson After Human Robot Brewery Safe Broken Into

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local brewer says he learned a valuable lesson after thieves broke in and literally blasted into his safe over the weekend. The crime was all caught on camera. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Human Robot (@humanrobotbeer) “Monday morning, my bartender calls and says we’ve been robbed,” Jake Atkinson, co-founder of Human Robot Brewery said. “I said, ‘no big deal.'” The bartender told Atkinson they broke into the safe, to which Atkinson replied: “I’m on my way,” while nervously laughing. Atkinson said two thieves broke in through a back alleyway. “They popped the whole handle off the...
Greensboro, NCYes Weekly

Long Shot: From Greensboro to Hollywood cameraman

Seaton Trotter is proof and hope for other Triad artists that it doesn’t matter where you start, but it’s about where you end up and where you’re going. Trotter, a Greensboro native now living in Los Angeles and working as a Camera Assistant in Hollywood, has reached a milestone in his nine years of commercial, film, and television experience. Trotter has decided to pursue his career further as a Director and Producer, recently producing a short film, If Only.

Comments / 1

Community Policy