Police: Man set fire to Walmart, DeKalb barn, and threatened shootout with officers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, police arrested Randal Stiles, allegedly high on a combination of drugs and alcohol, after a police chase ended in a cornfield in Dixon. According to the Lee County Sheriff, officers received word on Thursday that Stiles had started a barn fire in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department had a warrant for Stiles arrest for the arson charge.

