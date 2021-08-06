Police: Man set fire to Walmart, DeKalb barn, and threatened shootout with officers
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, police arrested Randal Stiles, allegedly high on a combination of drugs and alcohol, after a police chase ended in a cornfield in Dixon. According to the Lee County Sheriff, officers received word on Thursday that Stiles had started a barn fire in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department had a warrant for Stiles arrest for the arson charge.www.mystateline.com
