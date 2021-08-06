Knockout Home Fitness Brings More High-Intensity Workouts To Switch

Feeling burnt out from the likes of Ring Fit Adventure and Fitness Boxing? Well, XSEED Games has something to say about that. The publisher is set to release Knockout Home Fitness, a fitness game with "high-intensity workouts featuring moves inspired by martial arts," on Nintendo Switch this September. It actually launched in Japan last October under the name FiNC HOME FiT, owing to the fact that it was developed under the supervision of popular Japanese fitness app, FiNC.