Engadget Podcast: Digging into Google Tensor and the Pixel 6

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) said Monday it’s using an in-house designed semiconductor to power its new line of phones this fall. In a blog post, Google said its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones will contain its custom Tensor chip. “AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission,” said Rick Osterloh, head of Google devices and services, in the post. “So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users.” Google said it will announce pricing and availability of the new phones “later this year.” Last November, Apple Inc. (AAPL) debuted its M1 chip in its Mac computers, in a shift away from Intel Corp. (INTC) processors, while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also reportedly designing their own chips.