Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Engadget Podcast: Digging into Google Tensor and the Pixel 6

By C. Low
Engadget
 6 days ago

This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Terrence O’Brien and senior tech correspondent at Insider Lisa Eadicicco to discuss Google’s own mobile chip Tensor and the Pixel 6. We share more insight from having seen and used the phones in person, too. Plus, we go over some updates from the Activision Blizzard case and a handful of new gadgets.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Engadget Podcast#Google Tensor#Engadget News#Nlrb#40 04 Google Nest#Luke Brooks Graphics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pixel 6 with tensor: Google is building its own AI chips in its premium mobile phone for the first time

Google has developed its own system on a chip (SoC) for its next generation of mobile phones. It goes by the name of Tensor and is optimized for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Google expects this to lead to significant advances in photography and videography as well as speech recognition – data protection-friendly directly on the mobile phone instead of having to load data into the cloud.
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketWatch

Google-designed Tensor chip to debut in Pixel phones this fall

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) said Monday it’s using an in-house designed semiconductor to power its new line of phones this fall. In a blog post, Google said its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones will contain its custom Tensor chip. “AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission,” said Rick Osterloh, head of Google devices and services, in the post. “So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users.” Google said it will announce pricing and availability of the new phones “later this year.” Last November, Apple Inc. (AAPL) debuted its M1 chip in its Mac computers, in a shift away from Intel Corp. (INTC) processors, while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also reportedly designing their own chips.
Video GamesEngadget

Engadget Podcast: Activision’s walkout and toxicity in gaming

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the toxic mess at Activision Blizzard with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. California is suing the company over its frat boy culture, something we’ve seen at many gaming companies over the years. What’s actually going on, and what does it mean for the gaming industry as a whole? Tune in for our thoughts! Also, we chat about Facebook’s metaverse ambitions, some new chip plans for Intel and… Xbox Krispy Kreme donuts.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Google Pixel 6 to sport 5nm Tensor chips made by Samsung: Report

While Google is gearing up for the launch of its Pixel 6 series, a new report has revealed new information regarding the company’s new proprietary chipset. The upcoming Pixel 6 will sport the new Tensor chips that are based on a 5nm process produced by Samsung. Earlier this week, the...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Pixel 6's Tensor won't be the exclusive chipset on Google phones

Upon Google's surprise Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement, Qualcomm's stock briefly took a nosedive, so the world's storied mobile chipset maker was forced into explanation mode before business publications. Why? Well, after Apple did it with Intel by developing its own M1 chipset for Macs that found its...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Tensor Chip Applies Frame-By-Frame HDR To Videos

Google offered a first official preview of its incoming Pixel 6 handsets today and frame-by-frame HDR provided by its new Tensor SoC is easily among the most intriguing aspects discussed. And that’s reportedly going to be applied to videos shot with the new devices’ cameras. Now, there haven’t been too...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip

In an unexpected move that mimics the Pixel 4 launch tactics, Google has showcased the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months before their announcements. The Google Pixel 6 series will be introduced in full later this fall with a custom Google Tensor chipset on the inside. The Google...
Cell Phonesdailytechnewsshow.com

Relax it’s Google Tensor – DTNS 4085

We follow a Wired story about spoofing the ID of ocean going ships, examine India’s new government e-payments system the e-Rupi, and Google gives the world a preview of the Pixel 6. Starring Sarah Lane, Rich Stroffolino, Roger Chang, Joe, Amos. Multiple versions (ogg, video etc.) from Archive.org. Follow us...
Cell Phonestecheblog.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones Debut, Powered by Custom Tensor Chipset

Google quietly debuted their new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, both of which will be offered in three different colors. The biggest change? They are powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset rather than a Qualcomm processor. Other features include a 6.4-inch Flat FHD OLED 90Hz display (Base) / 6.7-inch Curved QHD OLED 120Hz display (Pro), a dual (Base) / triple (Pro) rear camera setup and all-day battery life. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Despite ‘Tensor’ in the Pixel 6, Qualcomm reiterates it will continue to work with Google

Earlier today, Google unwrapped a chunk of what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will bring to the market when the phones launch later this year. Instead of opting for a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, as it has for years, Google is transitioning to its own silicon with the Google Tensor chip. Naturally, the first question you might have is what does this mean for Google and Qualcomm’s partnership.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Podcast: Google makes its own chip for the Pixel 6, plus how to make hybrid work successful

Google announced that its new system on a chip, called Tensor, will power the upcoming the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Google says Tensor will improve the Pixel's camera system and its speech recognition abilities, among other things. The company's shift away from Qualcomm to Tensor follows Apple's path of making its own silicon. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what this shift means for Google, and how the Pixel 6 will compare to the iPhone 13. Then, Computerworld managing editor for features Val Potter and writer Charlotte Trueman will join the show to explain how to intentionally create a successful hybrid work environment. As companies in some parts of the world craft plans to return to the office, the majority say they will permit hybrid work in some capacity. While companies are now used to employees working remotely, fostering an intentionally hybrid-first work is another strategy entirely. Val, Charlotte and Juliet will discuss how to successfully implement a hybrid-first policy and the consequences of waiting too long to do so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy