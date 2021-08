This Friday is the 56th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid. For over half a century these programs have provided essential health care and helped keep exorbitant medical costs at bay for seniors and low-income Americans. Yet today Americans of all ages are struggling to afford health care as costs continue to rise, with no sign of stopping. As we reflect on the history and success of Medicare and Medicaid, we must recognize these programs can and need to be improved and expanded to ensure access to and stem the tide of rising health care costs for all Americans.