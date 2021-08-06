Cancel
Lin Manuel-Miranda Will Tug On Your Heart Strings in Netflix's 'Vivo'

By Anna Menta
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t know what a kinkajou is, don’t worry, Lin-Manuel Miranda has a rap for that in his new animated movie Vivo, which began streaming on Netflix today. While the character that Miranda voices may look like a cute little monkey, a kinkajou is not, technically, a primate. Rather, kinkajous are tropical rainforest mammals more closely related to a raccoon.

Netflix’s ‘Vivo’: Film Review

Forget Alexander Hamilton. As the new animated musical Vivo makes clear, Lin-Manuel Miranda was born to play a kinkajou. A rainforest mammal also known as a “honey bear” but more closely resembling a monkey, the kinkajou is not exactly cuddly in real life. It’s known to be easily startled and aggressive. But none of that will matter to the small fry who will be demanding stuffed versions of the adorable title character voiced by Miranda in this charming effort, to which he also contributed 11 original songs.
"All my love… I put it into a song." Netflix has debuted the full trailer for Vivo, a vibrant new musical from Sony Animation. Featuring all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo will take audiences on an epic adventure from Havana, Cuba to Miami. The film follows a one-of-a-kind kinkajou named Vivo, who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés. One day he receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting. It's up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: a love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Lin-Manuel Miranda voices Vivo, with Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González as Andrés, Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Michael Rooker as Lutador, Brian Tyree Henry & Nicole Byer as a pair of spoonbills, plus Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, & Lidya Jewett. This looks totally adorable.
After putting the wind in “Moana‘s” sails with his music and lyrics, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his stage-honed chops to another animated movie in “Vivo,” a sweet if slight love story built around an inordinately resourceful kinkajou. Premiering on Netflix, Miranda’s songs elevate a small-boned effort — call it cute, without that being pejorative — with an unabashedly romantic streak.
If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
Netflix and Sony Animation’s newest animated film is a musical, magical adventure following a talking kinkajou named Vivo (voiced by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda), who journeys from Havana to Miami to deliver a love letter (in song form!) from his owner Andrés (Juan De Marcos) to singer Marta (Gloria Estefan).
Forget pirates. Vivo takes place in the modern Caribbean, all neon waves and pastel clothes, with Cuban beats echoing across the Florida straits all the way to Miami. The musical adventure (streaming Friday on Netflix) stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as the voice of Vivo, a kinkajou who works as the animal half of a street-performing duo. The opening number takes place on the streets of Havana, with a tune that lets Miranda mix his chatter-rap version of Broadway with a generous helping of local musical flavor. Non-animated Havana has lately been the sight of vast anti-government protests. Your mileage for a cheerful cartoon in that setting may vary, and even second graders will find the politics rather hazy.
Ynairaly Simo steps out for the premiere screening of her debut movie Vivo held at Village East by Angelika on Saturday (July 31) in New York City. The 13-year-old newcomer was joined by her co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also did the music for the film with Alex Lacamoire. Ynairaly‘s parents...
Get ready to dance! A new Lin-Manuel Miranda original song from Vivo, Netflix's upcoming movie musical that stars Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, FYI) on a quest to deliver a love song, has been released ahead of the film's August 6 premiere. The song, "Inside Your Heart," is performed by Gloria Estefan, who lends her voice to the film along with Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes and more. Miranda wrote several new songs for the movie musical, including "Keep the Beat” and “My Own Drum (Remix).” Miranda, who is already a Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner, could earn an Oscar and become an EGOT thanks to these songs, In the Heights, and Miranda's upcoming directorial debut Tick, Tick... BOOM!. Check out the teaser for Inside Your Heart" below to learn about the heart of Vivo.
Okay, as someone more into Wuthering Heights than Washington Heights, I’m hardly the target audience for “In the Heights,” the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-“Hamilton” 2008 Tony-winner. Still, it’s difficult to resist a picture that makes up in energy and charm what it lacks in depth and originality. Set...
If it feels like Lin-Manual Miranda is everywhere these days, that is because he is. That’s meant as an observation, not a judgment of any kind. Given the pandemic has pushed back some releases a year or more, it’s not entirely surprising that Miranda has become ubiquitous. Capitalizing on the award-winning success of Hamilton, he has contributed songs to Moana and brought his pre-Hamilton musical, In the Heights, to the big screen. Now, in a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation and his In the Heights collaborator, Quiara Alegría Hudes, there’s Vivo — an infectiously enthralling, family-oriented animated musical overflowing with earworm-worthy traditional, Caribbean (Afro-Cuban) songs and modern, hip-inflected ones.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s gift with music is unparalleled. He has the unique ability to pair a rapid and clever turn of phrase with an infectious musical hook. The cadence of his voice conveys a longing and hopefulness which, it turns out, works if you are playing one of the founding fathers or an adorable animated animal.
Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

