Delta adds US flights to Heathrow for the autumn

Although taking a vacation can be a major stress-reliever, the prospect of spending hours milling about a crowded gate is rarely a highlight of anyone's trip. Thankfully, the experience has been getting much better thanks to a slew of incredible airport perks. From tropical gardens to indie movie theaters, several airports around the world are stepping up their game in the hopes of luring weary travelers to their decked-out terminals. While frequent fliers are likely well aware of these tricks of the trade, the average traveler probably isn't. With that in mind, we've collected a list of some of the best airport perks out there. (Keep in mind things are in flux due to COVID and some of these may not be valid this year; check with the airport directly.)