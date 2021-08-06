Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Delta adds US flights to Heathrow for the autumn

By Ian Taylor
Travel Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines has increased the number of services it will offer from the US to Heathrow this autumn to almost 30 a week following the removal of quarantine restrictions on fully vaccinated US travellers from Monday. However, the US remains closed to UK and EU travellers as it has...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow#Boston#Delta Air Lines#Detroit#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Airline passenger criticised for dumping inflight meal in plane aisle

A picture of an airline passenger who dumped their rubbish-loaded inflight meal tray in the plane aisle has drawn criticism.The photo shows the traveller’s tray on the floor, loaded with an uneaten baguette and empty cups and containers, with the area around it covered in tissue, bits of plastic and other rubbish.It was uploaded to Reddit with the caption: “Man dumps his food into the aisle after he ate what he wants”.The anonymous male passenger’s actions drew the ire of Reddit users.“That's literally an emergency hazard!” wrote one.“As someone who flies (‘flew’ cause Covid) a lot, this makes me...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

United Airlines to introduce more inclusive cabin crew hair and makeup rules

(CNN) — United Airlines is rewriting some of its rules surrounding flight attendants' appearance, loosening regulations on hair, makeup and tattoos to be more inclusive. Cabin crew uniforms are well-known for being strict and gender normative. Most airlines have specific uniform requirements for men and women, and many carriers police staff's hair and makeup.
New York City, NYairwaysmag.com

Onboard Jetblue’s Maiden London Service (+Photos)

NEW YORK – JetBlue is hitting the stride today as the airline commences its long-awaited transatlantic flights, with London-Heathrow as the first European destination in the history of the airline. Airways will be onboard the maiden flight, scheduled to depart from New York’s Kennedy International Airport at 22:10 EST (03:10 GMT).
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

JetBlue begins New York-to-London direct flights starting at $202

Just nine days after the U.K. granted vaccinated Americans quarantine-free entry, JetBlue Airways is making its first foray into transatlantic service, starting flights on the world's most lucrative air route - from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow - on Wednesday, Aug. 11. It's a long-awaited...
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Emirates cabin crew member scales Burj Khalifa for new ad

An Emirates cabin crew member has scaled the world’s tallest building in full uniform for the airline’s latest advert. The 33-second ad opens with a close-up shot of the flight attendant holding message boards that read: “Moving the UAE to the UK amber list has made us feel on top of the world.”
CNBC

Hawaiian Airlines is the latest carrier to mandate Covid vaccinations for staff

Hawaiian Airlines employees will have to have received their final shot no later than Nov. 1. United and Frontier issued vaccinate mandates last week. More than a dozen U.S. corporations have issued vaccine mandates for all or some of their employees in recent weeks. Hawaiian Airlines told U.S. staff they...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

JetBlue Readies For Launch Of Disruptive Transatlantic Flights

Back in late May, US carrier officially announced what the aviation world had been anticipating for months: Its entry into the transatlantic market. Set to commence just a few days from now, on August 11th, the airline will start off with nonstop service between New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR). This will be bolstered by service to London Gatwick at the end of September. Here’s what you need to know about this service when it launches this Wednesday.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

20 Secret Perks For You at Major Airports

Although taking a vacation can be a major stress-reliever, the prospect of spending hours milling about a crowded gate is rarely a highlight of anyone's trip. Thankfully, the experience has been getting much better thanks to a slew of incredible airport perks. From tropical gardens to indie movie theaters, several airports around the world are stepping up their game in the hopes of luring weary travelers to their decked-out terminals. While frequent fliers are likely well aware of these tricks of the trade, the average traveler probably isn't. With that in mind, we've collected a list of some of the best airport perks out there. (Keep in mind things are in flux due to COVID and some of these may not be valid this year; check with the airport directly.)
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Adds Free Same Day Standby Option

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta announced it will now allow flyers to standby for an earlier flight day of departure at no charge. Previously the airline charged a $75 fee for this service. You can request to standby to an earlier flight either online or in the Fly Delta app.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Delta to boost transatlantic flying this fall

The US carrier is restarting service to London Heathrow from Detroit and Seattle this fall. Delta Air Lines is increasing service across the Atlantic this fall, with 30 weekly transatlantic flights available to passengers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Atlanta-based carrier will fly from Seattle (SEA) to London...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How A British Airways 747 Once Flew 825mph

British Airways’ Boeing 747s used to be a common sight on the lucrative route between London Heathrow and New York JFK. However, they were more than just an iconic way to cross the North Atlantic Ocean. Indeed, one such jumbo jet once broke the record for the fastest flight on this route, reaching a maximum speed of 825 mph (1,328 km/h). But how?
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
94.5 PST

An Open Letter to Spirit Airlines; Please Shut Down

How am I supposed to have a hot girl summer when I can't even get to my destination?. I should have known what I was getting myself into when I booked my flight to Miami with Spirit Airlines. Despite all the horror stories about the airlines having poor customer service, bumpy rides and employees with terrible attitudes, I still took a chance and booked with them. Mainly because of their cheap ticket prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy