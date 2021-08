CPI, Inflation, the Bureau of labor Statistics, The Consumer Price Index. Ridgewood NJ, according to the Bureau of labor Statistics the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.9 percent in June. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment. The indexes for shelter, food, energy, and new vehicles all increased in July and contributed to the monthly all items seasonally adjusted increase.