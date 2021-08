The seemingly impenetrable veil of secrecy that has long covered Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings television series has been slightly lifted. Firstly, the series now has a firm release date to hype; one that, unfortunately for impatient fans, won’t arrive until Sept. 2, 2022 (yes, you read that correctly, 2022). However, sweet succor for that bittersweet revelation also arrived, since Amazon also released the very first official image from the series, giving everyone a long-desired visual hint as to what a purported overall budget of around $1 billion buys you. Sticker shock aside, the image is nevertheless impressive, and, while released without context, has been deduced as an awe-inspiring landscape look at the realm of Valinor!