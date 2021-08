Support Jackson College Jets athletics and have some fun with the sixth annual Jets Golf Outing, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Lakeland Hills Golf Course. This will be a four-person scramble with 8 a.m. registration and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $320 for a four-person team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, prizes and food. (Due to social distancing, we are trying to register people as teams rather than individuals). Lunch is available at the turn and dinner will be provided. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive and Vegas hole. Sponsorship opportunities are available.