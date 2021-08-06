'Buy America' Was a Bad Idea Last Century. It's a Worse One Now.

I like to think I keep up on what’s happening by taking a variety of newspapers each week. Some may think that’d old-fashioned when you can access all the daily news, local, state, and national in an on-line format. I, however, like to actually hold the print version in my hands; that’s just a reflection of how old-fashioned I am, I suppose. Although I’ve never thought of myself as old-fashioned, I do still cling to things like having the news available in a format that doesn’t require a charged battery to access it, and it’s a little tough to cut out an article you want to save from an iPhone. But, hey, that’s just me!