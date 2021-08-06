Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

'Buy America' Was a Bad Idea Last Century. It's a Worse One Now.

By Allison Schrager
manhattan-institute.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar from modernizing the economy, recycling these old rules in the new infrastructure plan won't create more jobs or make the U.S. more competitive. The infrastructure bill moving through the Senate takes more than 2,700 pages to lay out $1 trillion in spending. Many aspects of the plan will be popular. Americans love infrastructure; who doesn’t want nicer airports, roads, bridges, clean drinking water and access to cheap broadband? In theory at least, we not only enjoy better infrastructure, it's an investment in our future — making the country safer, more resilient and boosting growth. But many of the potential economic benefits will be undermined by the nearly 60 pages of the bill dedicated to “Build American, Buy America.”

www.manhattan-institute.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Manhattan#Buy America#Senate#Americans#The Manhattan Institute#City Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Businessflaglerlive.com

Millions of Working Americans Still Can’t Afford Food and Rent

The Biden administration is likely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, which showed surging employment and wages. However, for millions of working Americans, being employed doesn’t guarantee a living income. As scholars interested in the well-being of workers, we believe that the economy runs better when people aren’t forced to choose...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

America's white population expected to shrink

The number of white people in the United States is expected to show a decline in the latest U.S. Census Bureau data for the first time since the census' inception, reports the Washington Post. The big picture: If this projection is borne out by the census data — set to...
EnvironmentGreensburg Daily News

'Climate Corps' idea is problematic

I like to think I keep up on what’s happening by taking a variety of newspapers each week. Some may think that’d old-fashioned when you can access all the daily news, local, state, and national in an on-line format. I, however, like to actually hold the print version in my hands; that’s just a reflection of how old-fashioned I am, I suppose. Although I’ve never thought of myself as old-fashioned, I do still cling to things like having the news available in a format that doesn’t require a charged battery to access it, and it’s a little tough to cut out an article you want to save from an iPhone. But, hey, that’s just me!
PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

George Will: Meritocracy: one of America's basic premises

WASHINGTON — This cultural moment is defined by the peculiar idea that America has such a surplus of excellence, it can dispense with something that should be rejected as inequitable — rigorous competition to identify merit. Progressives are recoiling from the idea that propelled humanity’s ascent to modernity: the principle that people are individuals first and primarily, so individual rights should supplant rights attached to group membership.
Public HealthPosted by
Virginia Mercury

The good, the bad and the ugly of America’s pandemic struggles

When August arrived, millions of Americans — most through no fault of their own — faced the loss of their dwellings with the expiration of a moratorium against evictions that had been put in place during the pandemic. It was a moment that was inevitable. It has, for some, been postponed for a few weeks […] The post The good, the bad and the ugly of America’s pandemic struggles appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Public Healthdailyutahchronicle.com

Brown: America Isn’t All That Bad

As the American body politic becomes more polarized, disdain for America grows. According to a YouGov poll, patriotism has unsurprisingly declined significantly in recent years. The country has many issues to resolve to make its citizens’ lives better. But that doesn’t mean the good in the country shouldn’t be celebrated.
House RentThe Tribune

Jeffrey Kucik & Don Leonard: Forget the American Dream — millions of working Americans still can’t afford food and rent

The Biden administration is likely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, which showed surging employment and wages. However, for millions of working Americans, being employed doesn’t guarantee a living income. As scholars interested in the well-being of workers, we believe that the economy runs better when people aren’t forced to choose...
Presidential Electionuticaphoenix.net

Analysis: Biden’s Buy American push is good politics but bad

And he took a small step toward ensuring Washington can upgrade less of it. That step backward came with Biden’s move last week to stiffen requirements that federal government purchases be limited to products made in the United States — even if they’re more expensive. Thus he followed the grooves set by both Democratic and Republican predecessors, who have consistently embraced crowd-pleasing “buy American” stances that make economists groan.
BusinessDallas News

Getting Americans back to work is more important now than ever

The American economy is rebounding. Estimates to be released Thursday are expected to show that the economy grew by almost 9% in the second quarter, lifting GDP higher than it was before the pandemic. There was even news this week that expectations regarding much-dreaded inflation may be easing (though that issue is far from settled). But the one element of this recovery still lagging is workers. Policymakers should focus on a campaign of rapid rehiring to make sure the bounce back doesn’t leave workers behind.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ready or not, it's time for America to answer workers' calls for change

When talking about economic recovery, we hear a lot about job creation and hiring workers. But quitting will always be a part of that equation as workers resign and search for something better. And right now, people are quitting in droves. What economists have dubbed the “Great Resignation” presents a serious challenge for policymakers.
BusinessVox

Corporations aren’t going to save America

Starbucks is sort of America’s bathroom. In cities like New York, where public restrooms are hard to come by, it’s the de facto spot to stop and pee. Mike Bloomberg, who tried to set up a network of public toilets when he was mayor, once reportedly shrugged that perhaps “there’s enough Starbucks” to address the city’s bathroom needs anyway.
Americasecowatch.com

'True Cost' of Food Is 3x What Americans Pay, Report Finds

Americans' grocery bills reflect only a third of a true cost of food, according to a new report, which evaluated factors including healthcare costs, spending associated with biodiversity loss, and the direct environmental impacts of farming and ranching to determine that the U.S. spends at least $3.2 trillion on food each year.
JobsCNBC

These 10 states are America's best places to live in 2021

The pandemic taught millions of Americans how to work from home, and many are likely to continue to work remotely at least some of the time. States are increasingly touting their quality of life in pitches to business. Voting rights and inclusivity are rising as factors alongside traditional measures such...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Most Americans would take a pay cut over going back to the office, survey finds

Americans like working from home so much that over half of those who participated in a new nationwide poll said they would be willing to take a pay cut to continue doing so. An online survey commissioned by insurance company Breeze found that 65 percent of American workers who said their jobs could be done entirely remotely were willing to take a 5 percent pay cut to continue working from home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy