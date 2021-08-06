Cancel
The New COVID Hysteria Contagious among Conservatives

By Heather Mac Donald
manhattan-institute.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics show the COVID vaccines work and are very low-risk. Many on the right are ignoring these facts. Until recently, progressive elites had cornered the market in COVID irrationality. They shut down society to prevent one particular threat to human health, oblivious to the costs of that shutdown on the rest of human flourishing. They used a zero-tolerance approach to COVID risk, arguing that if lockdowns prevented just one death from COVID, as New York governor Andrew Cuomo insisted early on, the destruction of social and economic capital would be worth it. They inflated the toll that COVID was allegedly taking on human life, counting hospital admissions and deaths with COVID as hospital admissions and deaths from COVID. They hyped case counts as tantamount to death counts and refused to compare COVID deaths with other sources of human mortality.

