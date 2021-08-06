TVNET affiliate NFT1X.com Announces NFT Digital Assets Exchange: Evolving NFT Ownership to also include Intellectual Property rights with Plans to Launch KidsNetTV Family TV Series as 155 program NFT Classic Video Collection

Sunwing has announced a partnership with Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company for original stories and leading social storytelling platform, to host a Canadian writing contest. The #MissedMilestones Writing Contest is on from now through August 24, 2021, with the goal to curate a collection of firsthand stories from customers featuring travel moments and milestones that they missed out on during the pandemic, including how they would celebrate those moments in the tropics. The winner will receive an all inclusive vacation for two to Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino and will be featured on the @Travel profile on Wattpad.