Endangered child alert issued for TN teen
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are asking for help to find a 15-year-old boy.
Talil Williams was last seen in Crockett County on Wednesday, August 4.
The TBI said he has a medical condition and is without his medication.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black Nike shoes.
If you see him or know anything about this whereabouts, contact the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
