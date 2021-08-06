Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Endangered child alert issued for TN teen

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAfMT_0bJjkit000

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are asking for help to find a 15-year-old boy.

Talil Williams was last seen in Crockett County on Wednesday, August 4.

The TBI said he has a medical condition and is without his medication.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black Nike shoes.

If you see him or know anything about this whereabouts, contact the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crockett County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Crockett County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Nike#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy