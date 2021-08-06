PLI Card Marketing Solutions Boosts Minimum Starting Wage to $17 in Asheville, NC

More than 200 current employees at Asheville location see corresponding pay increases. PLI Card Marketing Solutions announced that it is increasing its minimum starting wage at its Asheville location from $14.50 to $17. This is the second wage increase implemented in 2021 by the Asheville employer, a manufacturer that has been producing gift cards and hotel key cards in North Carolina since 1988. Following an increase from $13 to $14.50 implemented in May, the adjustment to $17 represents a cumulative 30% boost in minimum wage at the facility since the beginning of 2021.