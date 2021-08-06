Cancel
Asheville, NC

PLI Card Marketing Solutions Boosts Minimum Starting Wage to $17 in Asheville, NC

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 current employees at Asheville location see corresponding pay increases. PLI Card Marketing Solutions announced that it is increasing its minimum starting wage at its Asheville location from $14.50 to $17. This is the second wage increase implemented in 2021 by the Asheville employer, a manufacturer that has been producing gift cards and hotel key cards in North Carolina since 1988. Following an increase from $13 to $14.50 implemented in May, the adjustment to $17 represents a cumulative 30% boost in minimum wage at the facility since the beginning of 2021.

