Eagle Eye Solutions Recognised in Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagle Eye Solutions, a global marketing technology company that helps retailers create one-to-one customer connections, announced its inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021 Report. The Company is listed in the midsize grouping ($15M to $60M annual category revenue). Eagle Eye Solutions is included in both the loyalty standalone and loyalty embedded functionality segments with the grocery, retail, and hospitality vendor market focuses.

