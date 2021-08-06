Soccer-PSG's Pochettino: aware of situation regarding Messi, cannot say more

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French soccer club Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he was aware of the situation regarding Lionel Messi, but he could not say more than what had already been said in public on the matter.

Pochettino, whose club is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, told a news conference that PSG’s directors always worked hard to improve the team in any way they could.

Barcelona had said on Thursday that Argentine international Messi - the club’s record scorer and six-time Ballon d’Or winner - would be leaving the club, partly as a result of financial difficulties. (Reporting by Clotaire Achi and Sudip Kar-Gupta)