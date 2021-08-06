Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-PSG's Pochettino: aware of situation regarding Messi, cannot say more

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French soccer club Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he was aware of the situation regarding Lionel Messi, but he could not say more than what had already been said in public on the matter.

Pochettino, whose club is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, told a news conference that PSG’s directors always worked hard to improve the team in any way they could.

Barcelona had said on Thursday that Argentine international Messi - the club’s record scorer and six-time Ballon d’Or winner - would be leaving the club, partly as a result of financial difficulties. (Reporting by Clotaire Achi and Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Soccer Club#French#Psg#Qatar Sports Investments#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s contract details with PSG, revealed

After days of anticipation, Lionel Messi has finally arrived in Paris to sign his two-year contract with PSG. The anticipation has been huge from fans, who are absolutely buzzing that Messi will now be a PSG player. Of course, we’re all interested to know how much he’ll get paid after...
FIFABleacher Report

Lionel Messi Nearing PSG Contract Agreement as Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Talks

Paris Saint-German manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Friday that PSG is interested in signing former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, and reports suggest the two sides are nearing an agreement entering the weekend. According to ESPN's Julien Laurens, Pochettino said: "Of course [signing Messi] is a possibility. The club is working on...
Soccerolympics.com

Lionel Messi reunited with Neymar at PSG after Barcelona exit

The biggest story in football has been resolved with Lionel Messi joining Neymar at French giants PSG. Just five days after it was confirmed he was leaving Barcelona after more than 20 years at the club, and two days after a bidding tearful goodbye to Barca fans, he is officially a PSG player.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

How will PSG play with Lionel Messi?

Signing the best player in the world is one thing - now Paris Saint-Germain need to work out how to get Lionel Messi to fit in their star-studded team. Which admittedly, shouldn't be too difficult for a player of his talent. Having already bolstered the squad heavily after losing the...
Soccer90min.com

When Lionel Messi could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut

After a whirlwind few days, it has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will be signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. After a delay of several days, Messi finally touched down in the French capital on Tuesday with hundreds of supporters greeting him at Le Bourget airport. The question on...
Soccergoal.com

Messi signing would not mean Mbappe exit, says Pochettino amid PSG speculation

The ex-Barcelona forward has been linked with a Parc des Princes switch after news broke that his days at Camp Nou are over. Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain would not force Kylian Mbappe's exit, Mauricio Pochettino says, amid speculation that the former Barcelona attacker could be set to move to the French capital.
SoccerYardbarker

Pochettino Provides a Hint on the Plan for PSG’s Prospects This Season

Playing time for Paris Saint-Germain’s prospects was among the key storylines for the team over its preseason schedule. PSG featured in five friendly matches, and as many of its regular first-team talents were still away on vacation, the side elected to play some of its prospects in the fixtures. This includes Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons, who finished with two goals scored over the team’s preseason schedule.
Soccer90min.com

Mauricio Pochettino Hints at More PSG Signings This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated the club are working on more signings, but refused to name any players they are to keen to acquire the services of in the summer transfer window. PSG have already done some impressive business in the summer transfer window - the club have...
Soccerwestplainsdailyquill.net

AP Source: PSG explores Messi signing; Pochettino in contact

Barcelona's announcement that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club set Paris Saint-Germain scrambling to figure out if it could sign the most desired free agent in soccer history. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

AP: PSG are looking to sign Messi after the star has contacted his coach, Mauricio Pochettino

Barcelona’s announcement that Lionel Messi will leave the club would have pushed Paris Saint-Germain to explore the possibility of signing the Argentine star. Messi telephoned PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, also Argentine, on Thursday, he informed The Associated Press a person with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak about private conversations.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PSG 'Working on' Signing Lionel Messi, Man City Says It's Not

It seems to be Paris or bust for Lionel Messi. Following Barcelona's bombshell announcement on Thursday that the 10-time La Liga champion won't be returning to the club that he has called home since 2000, Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that it is in talks with Messi. "Of course [signing Messi]...
MLSPosted by
The Independent

Lionel Messi discusses PSG move with Mauricio Pochettino after Barcelona exit is confirmed

Lionel Messi has spoken to Mauricio Pochettino about a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the French club now looking to find a way to make the transfer work. Barcelona sensationally declared that the Argentine legend would not be continuing at the Nou Camp due to the prohibitive economic restrictions of La Liga, leading Messi’s camp to immediately start investigating what was possible.
UEFAhot96.com

Soccer-Messi on verge of joining PSG, reports L’Equipe

(Reuters) – Lionel Messi is set to join Paris St Germain after Barcelona were forced to let their Argentine talisman go as they could not afford to give him a new contract under La Liga’s salary limit rules, L’Equipe reported on Friday. Earlier on Friday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Pochettino pushed about PSG signing Barcelona superstar Messi

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino discusses a move for Lionel Messi. Pochettino was pushed on Friday about moving for Messi after his release by Barcelona on Thursday afternoon. The Argentine acknowledged Messi's availability, though insists his current focus is on their Ligue 1 clash with Troyes this weekend.
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

PSG points to Lionel Messi and Mauricio Pochettino broke the silence with a message that makes the transfer market tremble

Lionel Messi will not continue at Barcelona, ​​thus giving a very strong closure to a cycle that lasted 17 years. The news that generated an impact around the world made a very punctual club smile: Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes are waiting there … Will they be companions of the Argentine 10?

Comments / 0

Community Policy