Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

U.S. opens safety probe into Mercedes vans used for Amazon deliveries, ambulances

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances roll away shortly after being shifted to park.

The agency said it had 11 reports of the issue after vehicles were shifted to park using the Auto-P function. NHTSA said it had reports of eight crashes and one injury related to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. The agency did not disclose the total number of vehicles under investigation. Daimler and Amazon did not immediately comment.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#U S#Nhtsa#Mercedes Benz Sprinter#Amazon Com Inc#Daimler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
CarsCNET

Ford is under investigation by NHTSA over rearview camera recall

Say you're an auto manufacturer, like Ford, for example, and you release a car (or a bunch of cars) that were built with a faulty component, like, say, a rearview camera system, and people start filing complaints. The odds are pretty good, in that case, that you're going to have...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Sprinter Vans Are Rolling Away For Some Reason

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van lineup continues to be popular throughout the world, including the US. But now there's a problem. The Associated Press reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year as to whether they're shifting out of park and rolling away. The vans are used for Amazon deliveries and ambulance services.
Carsinsideevs.com

Rivian All-Electric Amazon Delivery Vans Testing On Detroit Roads

Since you likely follow the EV segment, you're probably aware that Rivian delayed its R1T and R1S vehicles from June 2021 to July, and then more recently, the startup electric pickup truck maker pushed them back once again to Septmember 2021. However, the company has made it clear that its unique and exciting Amazon electric delivery van is still on track as initially planned.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rivian's Amazon Delivery Van Now Has A Name

With the upcoming launches of the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning, the electric pickup truck market is about to expand rapidly. Customer deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are scheduled to start in spring 2022 and the Cybertruck has also been delayed. A relative newcomer, Rivian, on the other hand, is pushing ahead with the production of the R1T truck and R1S SUV.
Detroit, TXcrossroadstoday.com

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year. The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.
CarsAutoweek.com

Arrival Delivery Van Shows Off Autonomous Skills

Arrival van demonstrates completely autonomous operation in a closed depot setting, previewing future capabilities. The EV start-up is focusing on commercial vehicles and buses, due to be produced in microfactories in Europe and stateside. The business side of the equation of higher levels of autonomy could take longer to solve...
Businessjust-auto.com

US Mercedes van plant marks 15 years of chicken tax-dodging

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Vans unit is celebrating 15 years of operation at its US assembly plant. Mercedes refers to the factory as being in ‘North Charleston’ but the former (fire fighting equipment maker) American LaFrance facility is officially in Ladson, South Carolina and has built around 200,000 vans since June 2006, many under the Freightliner and Dodge brands.
Carlstadt, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Amazon opens three new delivery facilities in New Jersey

Amazon has announced the opening of three new delivery stations in New Jersey, one in Edison, one in Lawrence, and one in Carlstadt. The Carlstadt location is the largest of the three at 464,000 square feet, the Lawrence site is 340,000 feet, and the Edison facility is 280,000 square feet. Delivery facilities are, according to an Amazon release, “the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.”
Mercedes, TXcharlottestar.com

U.S. investigating Mercedes after vans roll after being parked

NHTSA launched a preliminary investigation into reports that some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans used as Amazon delivery vehicles have rolled away after being parked using the Auto-P function. In an email, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans said it "has been in close communication with NHTSA about its concerns and will continue...
Buying Carsteslarati.com

Mercedes-Benz launches EQS orders: €100k+ price, US deliveries in Q4

Mercedes-Benz announced today that it has started accepting orders for the EQS all-electric sedan, starting at €106,374.10 for its base model. Deliveries will begin in Germany by the end of September and in the United States in Q4. In development for several years, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQS on April 15th,...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches eSprinter roadside assistance unit

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has introduced its first electric Service24h roadside assistance van, as part of a pilot project in London. The eSprinter is kitted out in the same way as the diesel-engined vehicles that provide free, round-the-clock support to customers throughout the UK. Operating from the Marshall Van Croydon Dealership...
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive Enough for You to Switch?

The new Clean Energy for America Act is a new bill aimed at getting people into electric vehicles. The electric vehicle tax incentives have a lot of stipulations, though. Many popular electric vehicles will not qualify for the entire $12,500, but some will. This electric vehicle bill is different from the $7,500 federal tax credit in a few ways and doesn’t just apply to EVs. Which brands are excluded, and which ones will not qualify?
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon’s delivery drone plans are reportedly crashing

Amazon Prime Air may have promised a zippy world of drone deliveries, but the retail behemoth is grounding the fleet in at least one country according to a new report. Announced in 2016, Prime Air was billed as the next generation of super-timely delivery options, bypassing roads in favor of flying directly to shoppers with smaller, urgent items.
Behind Viral Videoswmgk.com

Is There A House Behind This Amazon Delivery??

Someone in Florida may be single-handedly responsible for funding Jeff Bezos’ space flight. Neighbors posted several viral videos on social media of an enormous stash of Amazon deliveries. How big? You can barely see the house behind the pile! It’s unclear what the massive delivery was, but have a look on TikTok here, here, and here.
Businesskamcity.com

The Slow Collapse Of Amazon’s Drone Delivery Dream

Well over 100 employees at Amazon Prime Air have lost their jobs and dozens of other roles are moving to other projects abroad as the company shutters part of its operation in the UK. Insiders claim the future of the UK operation, which launched in 2016 to help pioneer Amazon’s...
RetaileMarketer

Amazon pilots paid Whole Foods delivery—competitors may see an opening

The news: Amazon is testing a delivery fee for Prime members using Whole Foods grocery delivery in select markets, per Bloomberg. Beginning August 30, the etail titan will charge $9.95 for delivery orders in six cities, including Boston, and Chicago. The new fee doesn’t affect click-and-collect orders. How we got...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Is In Trouble With The Law Down Under

It all began back in 2013 when many automakers began issuing recalls for defective Takata airbags. The following year, the airbag supplier admitted one of its subsidiaries did not follow proper manufacturing guidelines of explosive propellants which were improperly stored inside the airbags. This resulted in cases where the airbags ruptured and debris was flung at high speeds towards drivers. There were many serious facial injuries and several fatalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy