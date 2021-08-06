Cancel
Victorville, CA

A head-on collision claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman on Highway 395 and Dos Palmas Road (Victorville, CA)

Nationwide Report
A head-on collision claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman on Highway 395 and Dos Palmas Road (Victorville, CA)

On Wednesday morning, a 24-year-old woman lost her life after a head-on collision on Highway 395 and Dos Palmas Road.

The fatal two-vehicle accident happened at about 6:07 a.m. on US Highway 395, south of Dos Palmas Road. As per the initial information, a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck and a silver 2011 Toyota Camry were involved in the crash. Both vehicles were significantly damaged and the sedan driver was pinned inside the vehicle following the collision.

The Victorville City Firefighters actively responded to the scene and used the Jaws of Life the remove the woman from the sedan. A medical helicopter along with one additional ambulance was also requested. Then, a helicopter landed on the highway, but the authorities canceled the request due to the victim’s condition and rushed her via an ambulance to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed the death of one person. The deputies with the Victorville Station’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) also arrived at the scene. Two other truck occupants were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident led to the closure of Highway 395 between Luna Road and Dos Palmas Road in both directions. The roads remained blocked for multiple hours. Authorities will release the identity of the female victim from Moreno Valley after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation is continuing.

August 6, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading auto accident attorneys in the California region.

