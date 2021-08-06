Similarweb Bolsters Its Keyword Generator With YouTube and Amazon on-Site Keyword Intelligence, Adding More Than 800 Million New Keywords

Would you pay a few bucks per month just to remove the ads from YouTube? YouTube thinks you will. Premium Lite is YouTube’s new, cheaper subscription, relative to the regular $11.99 Premium option, at a price expected to come in around $6.99 a month, if and when it's released in the US. It comes without the ads, but doesn’t have background (picture-in-picture) playback, or ad-free music. The idea seems to be that folks who don’t want to pay $12 per month just to add features to an already-free video service might be convinced to pay to get rid of the ads. But is it worth it? If you hate ads, and want to support your favorite creators, then the answer is yes.