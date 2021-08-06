Similarweb Bolsters Its Keyword Generator With YouTube and Amazon on-Site Keyword Intelligence, Adding More Than 800 Million New Keywords
The Keyword Generator delivers a holistic view of search activity across Google, YouTube and Amazon for the first time. Similarweb, a leading digital intelligence company, announced updates to the Keyword Generator tool within its Digital Marketing Intelligence Solution, ushering in a new era of holistic keyword research and breaking barriers to provide digital marketers with an integrated view of search behavior. Updates include the addition of on-site search data for both Amazon and YouTube beyond the existing Google capability, as well as a new hybrid keyword volume calculation, which supplements the Google API’s volume estimates with Similarweb proprietary data.aithority.com
Comments / 0