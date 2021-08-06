Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic spaceflight tickets are on sale again – if you’ve got £300,000 to spare

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ewnK_0bJjjLkC00

After the company’s first successful launch to the edge of space last month, Virgin Galactic has put spaceflight tickets on sale again.

Though you’ll need to have a substantial fortune to spare, the golden ticket will set you back an eye-watering £342,000 ($450,000).

They are offering a range of packages for customers, including single seats, along with multi and full-flight options.

The announcement comes after Virgin Galactic got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration in June for a full commercial launch license.

Last month, the space tourism company made headlines when it launched its first full crewed spaceflight - including owner Richard Branson as a passenger.

Take off was smooth, as the spacecraft was carried up into the atmosphere by its mothership before being released so it could power up to highs of 250,000 feet.

As the crew reached their destination at the edge of space - 54 miles (89km) above Earth, the lack of gravity meant the crew could weightlessly float around, and Branson delivered a message to those back home.

Afterwards, the craft then pointed downwards and made its way back to the Earth, touching down safely.

Apparently, viewers who watched the live stream wanted to get in on the action themselves, as interest in purchasing a ticket on the spaceflight surged, which is why ticket sales reopened, according to chief executive Michael Colglazie.

He said: “We successfully completed two spaceflights from New Mexico – the latest carrying a full crew of mission specialists in the cabin and garnering an extraordinary global media and consumer response.

“As we endeavour to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

Despite the luxury price tag for tickets, Virgin Galactic reported on Thursday that it lost $94m in the second quarter due to rising costs for overhead and sales, posting its revenue at $571,000.

Ironically, the figure is only enough to secure just one seat on their commercial spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic’s next space flight is anticipated to take place in late September in New Mexico.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Spaceflight#Space Industry#Ticket Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseinsurancebusinessmag.com

Should insurers support the billionaire space race?

The “billionaire space race” is heating up fast. On July 12, 2021, Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, became the first person to blast into space aboard a supersonic space plane developed by his company Virgin Galactic. When successfully in outer space, business magnate Branson – known for his...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $25 price target. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag noted 'After the expected flight of Unity 23 in September 2021, the company’s sole mothership, Eve, will be grounded for...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Why This Virgin Galactic Analyst Has Turned Bearish On The Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares picked up some momentum in the run-up to a successful manned spaceflight in mid-July. The Virgin Galactic Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the shares from Equal-weight to Underweight, with a $25 price target. The Virgin Galactic Thesis: Virgin Galactic is transitioning from...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Virgin Galactic Stock Falls After Morgan Stanley Downgrade

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares slumped Wednesday after Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on the company to underweight from equal weight, leaving her price target at $25. A coming period of inactivity for the space company founded by Richard Branson moved her to act, according...
IndustryInvestorPlace

Astra Space Stock Is an Unbelievable Long-Term Play Worth Buying on Any Dips

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) has taken investors on quite the roller coaster ride over the past few weeks. In fact, we see ASTR stock potentially taking a similar route as Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), particularly before Virgin launched Richard Branson into space. And ultimately, our research leads us to conclude that Astra is currently at a great price for investors to buy ASTR.
Aerospace & DefenseDesign Taxi

Virgin Galactic Is Offering Seats To Space For $450,000 Each

Virgin Galactic, which successfully launched its maiden crewed spaceflight in July, is now offering the public a chance to purchase a seat aboard one of its future space tours. It’ll cost you a pretty penny, though, with each seat going for US$450,000. Richard Branson’s space venture announced the new ticket...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Financial World

Branson’s Virgin Galactic plans London listing

Virgin Galactic, the Crawley, UK-based airline co-founded by billionaire business magnet Richard Branson, who had recently accomplished a successful mission into the earth’s orbit, had been brewing off an option to a public market floatation in London Stock Exchange (LSE), a Sky News report published late on Saturday had unveiled citing unnamed sources.
Food & Drinkscollectspace.com

7-Eleven launches Coca-Cola Slurpee on stratospheric 'space' flight

— As the debate continues as to where Earth ends and outer space begins, one thing is now for certain: a 7-Eleven Slurpee has come closer to leaving the planet than any convenience store-dispensed drink has done before. The high-flying frozen concoction took the skies on Tuesday (Aug. 10) for...
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Billionaires advance the future of space travel

Billionaires Elon Musk with his Space-X, Jeff Bezos with his Blue Origin and Richard Branson with his Virgin Galactic have caused quite a stir with their recent space projects. These rich fellows quickly became the butt of many jokes, even of syndicated cartoons published in The Daily Progress. But wait...
Aerospace & Defensecentralfloridalifestyle.com

The Space Race: Bezos vs. Branson

A new race for commercial space travel has begun amongst two big-time millionaires. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, completed his first successful trip to space on July 11, 2021. Jeffrey Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, landed from his trip into space on the morning of July 20, 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseBoston Globe

Virgin Galactic jumps after unveiling new $450,000 ticket price

Inflation isn’t just climbing here on Earth. Virgin Galactic has resumed ticket sales for trips to space at a new price of $450,000 a ride, spurring a share rally. Sales are restarting immediately and available tickets range from individual seats to a “full-flight buyout,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement late Thursday as the company reported financial results. Virgin Galactic had charged $250,000 for each ticket, before halting sales while it continued work on its spacecraft.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

SPCE Stock Up 3% after Q2 2021 Report, Virgin Galactic Reopens Ticket Sales Starting at $450K/Seat

In the second quarter of 2021, Virgin Galactic reported a net loss of $94 million compared to $72 million reported during the second quarter of 2020. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) announced Q2 2021 financial results on August 5. After suffering notable headwinds in the past few months, the company was finally successful in taking its space flight. After closing yesterday trading at $31.53, up 2.44%, SPCE stock had added approximately 3.39% during the pre-market trading session to trade around $32.60.
Texas StateArs Technica

Rocket Report: Virgin Galactic ups ticket prices, Starship surge in Texas

Welcome to Edition 4.10 of the Rocket Report! A lot is going on this week—of course it seems like there's always a lot going on in space these days. However, it's notable that Virgin Galactic is resuming ticket sales at a much higher price point. And then there's that exclusive story I had on Blue Origin's BE-4 engine delays. I'm excited for Astra's next launch attempt, too.
IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Richard Branson aims to float Virgin Atlantic while air travel is in doubt – yet he might pull it off

Harvard Business School strategy guru Professor Michael Porter famously described the airline industry as “one of the least profitable industries known to man”. He said most airlines are predominantly losing money, “punctuated by brief periods of mediocre profits”. Virgin Atlantic’s profits have not always been mediocre, but it has certainly...
Aerospace & DefenseAmericajr.com

SST Redux: Are The New Supersonic Jets Friendlier To The Planet? (Earth Talk)

Dear EarthTalk: Are the new SST jets friendlier to the environment than the SSTs of the 1970s?. Nearly 20 years have passed since the last flight of the Concorde, the first supersonic passenger-carrying commercial airplane (or supersonic transport, SST). The aircraft cruised the Queen of England and the ultra-wealthy across the seas at Mach 2 speed, or 1,350 mph, while soaring at an altitude of 60,000 feet. In 1996, the Concorde achieved its fastest flight from New York to London in under three hours.
audacy.com

Elon Musk wants to put billboards in space

The complete takeover of outer space from billionaires continues on. Though Elon Musk has not yet gone to space, as have his counterparts Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, the Tesla CEO is in talks to potentially sell advertising space...in outer space. The Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation is teaming with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy