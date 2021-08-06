Virgin Galactic spaceflight tickets are on sale again – if you’ve got £300,000 to spare

After the company’s first successful launch to the edge of space last month, Virgin Galactic has put spaceflight tickets on sale again.

Though you’ll need to have a substantial fortune to spare, the golden ticket will set you back an eye-watering £342,000 ($450,000).

They are offering a range of packages for customers, including single seats, along with multi and full-flight options.

The announcement comes after Virgin Galactic got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration in June for a full commercial launch license.

Last month, the space tourism company made headlines when it launched its first full crewed spaceflight - including owner Richard Branson as a passenger.

Take off was smooth, as the spacecraft was carried up into the atmosphere by its mothership before being released so it could power up to highs of 250,000 feet.

As the crew reached their destination at the edge of space - 54 miles (89km) above Earth, the lack of gravity meant the crew could weightlessly float around, and Branson delivered a message to those back home.

Afterwards, the craft then pointed downwards and made its way back to the Earth, touching down safely.

Apparently, viewers who watched the live stream wanted to get in on the action themselves, as interest in purchasing a ticket on the spaceflight surged, which is why ticket sales reopened, according to chief executive Michael Colglazie.

He said: “We successfully completed two spaceflights from New Mexico – the latest carrying a full crew of mission specialists in the cabin and garnering an extraordinary global media and consumer response.

“As we endeavour to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

Despite the luxury price tag for tickets, Virgin Galactic reported on Thursday that it lost $94m in the second quarter due to rising costs for overhead and sales, posting its revenue at $571,000.

Ironically, the figure is only enough to secure just one seat on their commercial spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic’s next space flight is anticipated to take place in late September in New Mexico.