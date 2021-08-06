‘Spider-Man’ Favorite Jacob Batalon to Headline Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’
Jacob Batalon, who had a breakout performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has landed his first major television role in Syfy’s upcoming dramedy Reginald the Vampire. The 10-episode series is based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels and centers around Reginald Baskin (Batalon), who becomes an unlikely hero in a world full of beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. Reginald must overcome various obstacles, including the girl he loves but can’t be with, his bully of a boss, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has some unrecognized powers of his own.www.ftimes.com
